Insider Pitches $30 Million Eagles Cornerback Splash

The Philadelphia Eagles still have a need in the cornerback room.

This was a topic all season for the franchise, which led to the team's trades to acquire Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II. Alexander ended up walking away from football, though. The Eagles also placed a waiver claim on Darius Slay when the Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from him, but missed out on him to the Buffalo Bills.

Adoree' Jackson stepped up and did a good job for the franchise overall as the No. 2 outside corner, even as the Eagles looked to upgrade the position. Now, Jackson is heading to the open market. The Eagles will need to add this offseason and ESPN's Dan Graziano predicted that Philadelphia will solve the position by signing 26-year-old corner Montaric Brown to a three-year, $30 million deal.

"Montaric Brown, CB," Graziano wrote. "Contract projection: Three years, $30 million with $15 million guaranteed. A surprisingly buzzy name at last week's combine, the 26-year-old Brown should draw interest from multiple teams.

The Eagles have a need in the cornerback room

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) and cornerback Montaric Brown (30) react after recovering the ball during the first half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

"He pulled in two interceptions last season in Jacksonville. And he should land a strong deal from a team looking for CB help but unwilling or unable to spend in the Riq Woolen/Jaylen Watson/Jamel Dean end of the market. Predicted landing spot: Philadelphia Eagles."

Brown is just 26 years old and has 29 starts under his belt over the last four seasons as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Overall, he has played in 52 games in the NFL. In 2025, he played in 15 games, including 12 starts, and had two interceptions, 12 passes defended, 51 total tackles and held opposing quarterbacks to a 55.9 completion rate on 68 targets against him. Brown allowed just three touchdowns in coverage and held opposing quarterbacks to a 74.3 QB rating.

The Eagles certainly could use a cornerback and this would be an option that helps. Free agency will open up on Monday, so we'll quickly see how accurate this prediction is. For the Eagles, they currently only have just over $12 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. So, don't expect to see fireworks right away, unless Philadelphia frees up more space.