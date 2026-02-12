Insider Raises Questions About Jalen Hurts’ Standing With Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have an important offseason ahead.

It was a roller coaster of a 2025 season for Philadelphia and the front office clearly viewed changes as necessary. It didn't take long for the Eagles to move on from Kevin Patullo as the team's offensive coordinator. He has since been replaced by former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion, who is expected to bring in a brand new offensive philosophy for the franchise.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Eagles have also lost offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland this offseason as well. The Eagles went 11-6 in 2025, but clearly the team is trying to change things. As offseason rumors have started up, the vast majority have centered around wide receiver AJ Brown and whether he could be traded this offseason.

The Eagles are under microscope

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterrback Jalen Hurts (1) during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler floated another intriguing possibility on Thursday while appearing on "Get Up." Fowler noted that "there are a lot of changes coming" for Philadelphia and said one question around the league right now is whether or not the Eagles will add a quarterback early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

'"Nothing has happened as of yet but there are a lot of changes coming for the Eagles," Fowler said. "We have seen them revamp basically their entire offensive staff. Do they pay Jalen Carter? One question around the league is do they draft a quarterback maybe in Day 2? Apply a little bit of pressure on Jalen Hurts, who I believe is at a crossroads right now after the way that last season went and Jalen Hurts was drafted in the second round. Eventually replaced Carson Wentz, who got a massive deal just that offseason before. Does that same thing now happen to Jalen Hurts?"

Michael Silver of The Athletic made similar comments back in January.

"It was something of a shock when Roseman, the ultra-aggressive GM, used a 2020 second-round pick on Hurts, who ultimately made Wentz expendable," Silver wrote. "Could history repeat? Some NFL sources familiar with the Eagles’ organizational mindset believe they might draft a quarterback this spring; backup Tanner McKee, a 2023 sixth-round selection, is also highly regarded within the building."

The 2026 NFL Draft won't get here until the end of April. But this will not be a topic to watch until then. The NFL Scouting Combine will kick off on Feb 23. Between then and the draft, there will be plenty of prospect talk. If the Eagles start sniffing around on the quarterbacks in the draft class, it will raise eyebrows even further.

More NFL: AJ Brown Trade Update Raises Tricky Questions for Eagles