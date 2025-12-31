Eagles Bring Back 11-Year Veteran After Brief Absence

The Philadelphia Eagles have been moving things around with the roster to maximize flexibility heading into the team's Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia announced on Monday that it was releasing veteran long snapper Charley Hughlett after appearing in seven games with the team this season. In response, speculation popped up on social media about the idea of potentially poaching Cal Adomitis off the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad. On Tuesday, the Eagles announced that defensive end Titus Leo has been released from the team's practice squad.

The Eagles made yet another move

Aug 22, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) celebrates a field goal with long snapper Charley Hughlett (47)during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The movement hasn't stopped yet. On Wednesday, the Eagles announced that Hughlett is coming back into the fold on the practice squad ahead of the 2025 regular-season finale against Washington.

"The Eagles welcomed back long snapper Charley Hughlett to the practice squad on New Year's Eve," the Eagles announced. "Hughlett was waived by the team on Monday and cleared waivers, paving the road for him to return to the practice squad. Hughlett has served as the long snapper in seven games this season for the Eagles, all wins. Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, Hughlett was the long snapper for the first four games before landing on Injured Reserve with an abdominal injury. He came back for the last three games.

"Hughlett joined the Eagles after 10 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, where he was a team captain. In Sunday's win over the Bills, Hughlett served as the long snapper for Jake Elliott's two field goals and extra point attempt, allowing the kicker to become just the second Eagle to surpass 1,000 career points. Punter Braden Mann averaged 55.4 yards on seven punts."

What a wild week for the veteran long snapper. The 35-year-old has played in seven games with the Eagles this season, including the last three in a row. So, Philadelphia isn't making a change at long snapper for now, but found a way to maximize roster space in the meantime by cutting Hughlett and bringing him back to the practice squad.

