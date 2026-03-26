TCU Among Hot Spots For Pro Days That Should Interest Eagles

Pro Days roll on, with the campuses of Florida, Pittsburgh, TCU, and Texas Tech hosting NFL personnel to view their respective prospects. Here are some schools and players to watch as they possibly pertain to the Eagles in next month’s draft.

TEXAS TECH

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Romello Height. At 6-3, 239, he is similar in size to Eagles outside linebacker Nolan Smith, and plays like Smith, with speed and relentlessness. He could be one of the three Day 2 picks the Eagles have, though he needs to improve his play strength.

Lee Hunter. It would be surprising if defensive tackle was on the Eagles’ draft menu, but Hunter is the 34th best prospect on Daniel Jeremiah’s top-50 list, so he is hanging around at No. 54, he might be the best value on Philly’s draft board.

Jacob Rodriguez. With Vic Fangio liking talented linebackers in his scheme, perhaps the Eagles select one of the draft’s better ones, with Rodriguez being ranked No. 44 by Jeremiah. Unlikely, but Rodriquez is certainly good enough to consider him, like Nakobe Dean's slide four years ago that the Eagles stopped, if he begins to drop. Unlikely.

Caleb Douglas. He could be a solid UDFA candidate if he doesn’t get picked by a team holding a seventh-round pick, something the Eagles don’t own. It’s hard to see him going in the sixth round, though his size (6-3, 206), speed (4.39 in 40), and wingspan (79 inches) could intrigue teams. Still, he needs time to develop in route running and pass catching, if that’s possible.

Could Eagles Be In Market For RB Late In Draft Or Beyond?

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (6) and linebacker Drayk Bowen (34) chase during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

PITT

Desmond Reid. Nobody is really talking about the Eagles possibly drafting a running back, with Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, and Dameon Pierce in the fold. Maybe Reid can change their mind, or maybe play his way in as an undrafted free agent. His frame could lead him down the UDFA route at just 5-6, 174. His NFL Media comp is Tarik Cohen, who was 5-6, 181, and played four seasons with the Bears.

The Eagles have gone small at the RB position before, with Darren Sproles (5-6, 190) and Boston Scott (5-6, 204). Reid averaged 140 scrimmage yards per game with the Panthers last year – when healthy. And that’s the rub. At his size, can he withstand the rigors of the NFL? Sproles and Scott could, but they weighed more.

FLORIDA

Caleb Banks. He would make a fine addition to the DT rotation of Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Moro Ojomo. If he begins to slide due to inconsistent stretches with the Gators, and the Eagles have a high grade on him, perhaps they take him. He is No. 36 on Jeremiah’s top-50 prospects list.

TCU

Bud Clark. Here we go, a position of need for the Eagles with possibly Day 2 or, more likely, Day 3 value. He played six years in college, so he’s on the older side. He’s also not the biggest at 6-1, but just 188 pounds, and that could lead to durability concerns.

Kaleb Elam-Orrs. A third-day linebacker – or maybe a UDFA - could fit in the Eagles’ plans. Elam-Orrs is 6-2, 234, who probably needs to improve his coverage but could be worth a look as a blitzer, a role Dean played well, and a special teamer.