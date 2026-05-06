Uar Bernard Gets International Player Exemption: Why Other Teams Will Have Trouble Swiping Him From Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles made a roster move that will be glanced at and scrolled past, yet has massive ramifications for the future of one of their most intriguing draft prospects.

Philadelphia placed the international player exemption on Uar Bernard, guaranteeing his spot on the roster for 2026. Bernard was the Eagles' seventh-round draft pick from Nigeria that the Eagles believe can develop like Jordan Mailata -- at least that's what the hope is.

This is a massive step for Bernard, who had his first official football practice in rookie minicamp this past weekend. Bernard had trouble putting the helmet on (like Mailata in his first practice), but this roster move the Eagles made is a massive step toward his development in 2026.

Why the international player exemption on Bernard is a big deal?

The Eagles essentially protected Bernard to an extent.

At the conclusion of training camp, players who participate in the International Pathway Program can either be signed to their assigned club’s 53-man roster or waived. Players who clear waivers may be signed to their assigned team’s practice squad using an IPP exemption that allows for an extra practice squad spot.

Bernard's spot on the 90-man roster is secure, as teams can create a spot on their 90-man roster for an IPP player. The Eagles can basically have 91 players this summer, and an extra practice squad spot if Bernard clears waivers -- if the Eagles don't protect him on the 53-man roster.

The Eagles kept Mailata on the 53-man roster in 2018, and will likely do the same with Bernard. This way, no team can claim Bernard if he's protected on the 53. The Eagles could cut Bernard on roster cutdown day and have him exposed to waivers, but they likely won't risk that.

If the Eagles would cut Bernard on roster cutdown day and he doesn't get claimed by another team, he can sign to the Eagles practice squad and can't be claimed by another team from the Eagles' practice squad throughout the year because of the international player exemption.

This is why the international player exemption is important. Players signed to a practice squad without the exemption are treated in the same way as other practice squad players for roster purposes.

So Bernard is protected by the Eagles, who won't risk losing him after developing him all summer.

What about Joshua Weru?

Weru is the other international player on the Eagles roster, signed as an undrafted free agent.

Since the Eagles used the international player exemption on Bernard, Weru will count towards the 90-man roster all summer. The Eagles would have to keep Weru on the 53-man roster in order to protect him.

If Weru doesn't make the 53, he is exposed to waivers and can be claimed by any team. If Weru is signed to the Eagles practice squad, he is treated like any other practice squad member on a 16-man practice squad.

Teams can elevate up to two practice squad players to the active roster on game days without cutting a player on a 53-man roster -- using that player as the active roster exemption up to three times per season. If Weru is claimed by another team during the yera, he has to sign to their active roster -- not another team's practice squad.

The Eagles are making sure Bernard will be with the team in 2026 in any way possible. The business gets trickier with Weru, who will be treated like any other player if he doesn't make the 53.