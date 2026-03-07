What Jordan Davis' Massive Deal Means For The Eagles

The Eagles have agreed to a massive three-year contract extension with defensive tackle Jordan Davis, a league source confirmed to Eagles On SI.

Independent reporter Jordan Schultz was the first to break the news.

Davis was set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract this season, a deal that would have paid him $12.938 million and count that same amount against the salary cap. His is now under contract through the 2029 season.

The new deal will lower Davis’ cap number for 2026, and typically, the Eagles roll the fifth-year option into these extensions. Those details are not available yet but if that's the case it's really a four-year deal for $91M or an average of over $22M per season.

Historic Deal

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) stands during the National Anthem before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The extension is for three years for $78 million for an average annual value of $26M with $65M guaranteed, billed as the largest deal in NFL history for a nose tackle.

Davis, 26, was the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and had his best season in 2025, with career-highs in tackles (72), tackles for loss (9), sacks (4.5), and playing time (686 defensive snaps).

The Georgia product also became the leader of the Eagles’ defensive line group while getting into the best shape of his life after being challenged by the organization. He's also regarded as a culture-setter in the organization after last season.

Davis is the first of the Eagles’ three top-tier defensive tackles (Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo are the others) who are eligible for extensions this offseason to get a new deal.

The sheer enormity of the deal brings into question the future of Carter, who had been discussed in trade talks last summer when the Eagles checked in on the availability of star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Dallas had no interest in trading Parsons within the division and the Penn State product was ultimately dealt to Green Bay.

A superstar like Parsons is one thing, however. There was also rumors that Carter was tagged to be included in a potential Maxx Crosby trade before he was moved to Baltimore for two first-round picks, although there is no confirmation of that.

Carter would be projected to make even more than Davis, and had a down season in 2025 while dealing with persistent pain in his shoulders.

A deal of this size highlight that the Eagles believe that Davis is more than a two-down player. To date, Carter and Ojomo have been the third-down pass rushers the vast majority of the time on the interior.

If you're following the money, that's about to change and the Eagles are signaling that they believe Davis now an elite defensive tackle.