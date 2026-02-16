This Eagles–Raiders Maxx Crosby Trade Would Solve Philly's Pass Rush

If the Philadelphia Eagles haven't already, they should get the Las Vegas Raiders on the phone when it comes to superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Rumors have already been swirling about Crosby's standing with the Las Vegas Raiders. If he actually is available, there aren't many players who would be a better fit for the franchise. Crosby is under contract for four more seasons and is just 28 years old. If available, he would solve the team's pass rush question mark for 2026 and beyond.

The idea of Crosby and Philadelphia isn't just speculation as well. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo already has said he believes the Eagles would be a "top-three" or "top-five" team for Crosby if available.

The Eagles need to call the Raiders

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Big time," Garafolo said when asked if the Eagles could be an option for Crosby. "Big time. If this thing opens up and everybody is a player, I mean listen, they tried to trade for Micah Parsons in the division, right? Why wouldn't they then be considered a strong contender for a team that would be like, 'Yeah, get him out of the conference.' I would certainly put the Eagles top-three, top-five, whatever for a Maxx Crosby if and when this thing opens up. And I do believe this thing is going to open up."

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan floated an intriguing mock trade that sounds like a lot, but is worth considering.

"No. 1. Philadelphia Eagles," Sullivan wrote. "Raiders get: 2026 first-round pick (No. 23 overall), 2027 second-round pick. Eagles get: EDGE Maxx Crosby. Howie Roseman is never shy about making a splash in the trade market. Oftentimes, he's leading the charge on jaw-dropping offseason moves. In fact, Roseman and the Eagles reportedly checked in with the Cowboys (!) to see if they'd trade Parsons when that saga was unfolding, which suggests they could be interested in Crosby.

"Philadelphia did make an in-season trade to address its pass-rushing deficiencies, landing Jaelan Phillips from the Dolphins at the deadline. Before that deal (Weeks 1-9), the Eagles ranked 14th in pressure rate and were tied for 25th in sacks. After Phillips arrived (Weeks 10-18), they jumped to sixth in pressure rate and tied for fifth in sacks. With Phillips set to hit free agency, there's a possibility Philly will again be on the hunt for pass-rush help. With the franchise still in a Super Bowl window, it should be willing to part with blue-chip draft capital, including its 2026 first-round pick."

For the Eagles, they have some big questions to address this offseason. Will AJ Brown stick around? How will the team build the tight end room? What about the pass rush? Will there be any offensive line depth on the way? There are a lot of questions and giving up a first-round pick this year and a second-rounder next year would be a lot, but the Eagles also wouldn't have to think about the pass rush as an issue. Crosby is worth the price.

