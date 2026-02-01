Vic Fangio Retirement Buzz Led Eagles to Contact Old Friend

The Philadelphia Eagles had a bit of a scare this past week, although things are trending in the right direction.

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice reported that the Eagles got a "big scare" as defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has been contemplating retirement. Kempski and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo both reported that things are leaning towards Fangio sticking around for another year, but nothing is guaranteed right now.

On top of this, Kempski reported that the idea of Fangio retiring was real enough that the Eagles reached out to former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to gauge interest in the case that Fangio retired. Also, Kempski reported that the team was "planning" to check on Jim Schwartz's availability.

Dec 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"In the interim between Fangio's short-lived retirement and his 'for now' decision to return, a source said that the Eagles reached out to former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to gauge his interest in returning to the team should Fangio retire," Kempski wrote. "Gannon had been fired as the Arizona Cardinals' head coach earlier this offseason. He was ultimately hired by the Green Bay Packers to be their new defensive coordinator.

"The Eagles were also at least planning to check on the availability of disgruntled Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who like Gannon was also formerly the Eagles' defensive coordinator, and who was reportedly unhappy about being passed over for the Browns' previously open head coaching job."

If Fangio were to retire, it would be a crushing blow to a team that already has filled the offensive coordinator job. In 2025, as things spiraled out of control on offense, the defense was the team's biggest — and most consistent — bright spot.

At this point, Gannon is off the board. He landed the defensive coordinator job with the Green Bay Packers. The best-case scenario for the Eagles would be another year of Fangio and then determining a long-term plan after that.

