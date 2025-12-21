When Eagles Will Get Lane Johnson, Jalen Carter Back

The Philadelphia Eagles look like they're back on track and they should get even better in Week 17.

Philadelphia snapped a three-game losing streak last week by taking down the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-0. That was a much-needed offensive explosion. The Eagles followed up on Saturday by taking down the Washington Commanders, 29-18, to win the NFC East. Over the last two weeks, the Eagles have scored 60 points and have given up just 18. The offense is moving the ball and the defense is thriving. We're starting to see signs of 2024, especially in the running game. Over the last two games Saquon Barkley has tallied 210 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Things are starting to click and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Eagles are expected to get Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter back in Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles are getting some reinforcements

"Reinforcements on the way: Eagles DT Jalen Carter (shoulders) and OT Lane Johnson (foot), both are expected back next week in time to play against the Buffalo Bills, per sources," Schefter wrote on X.

Johnson hasn't played in a game since Nov. 16 against the Detroit Lions. Carter hasn't played in a game since Nov. 28 against the Chicago Bears. It appears as though things are starting to click for Philadelphia and now it should have not just one superstar, but two returning in time to take on the Buffalo Bills on the road. The Eagles have two games left in the regular season before the playoffs arrive. Philadelphia will face the Bills next week and then will conclude the regular season at home against the Washington Commanders on Jan. 4.

Right now, the Eagles have the No. 3 seed in the NFC behind the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears. Carter and Johnson are the last-second boost this team needs as the finishing touches before the playoffs kick off. The reigning champs are loading up for another run.

