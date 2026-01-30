Eagles Get Projected Trade Price for Superstar A.J. Brown

It didn't take long after the Philadelphia Eagles were knocked out of the Wild Card Round of the playoffs for rumors around a potential A.J. Brown blockbuster to pick up steam.

ESPN's Adam Schefter quickly noted that he believes Brown will be a trade chip and mentioned the New England Patriots as a team he thinks could be an option.

"I think he becomes a trade candidate here," Schefter said on 97.5 "The Fanatic." "There's been enough noise around that with him wanting out. There's been enough focus and attention to that area. I think it would be a surprise if there weren't talks to see, 'Okay, well, what could he bring back?' To me, I see him playing in New England next year under Mike Vrabel."

The Eagles shouldn't trade AJ Brown

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field.

If Brown were to become available — which is no guarantee — what would it take to get him? CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan projected an arguably too low price of a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

"What could it cost: Third-round pick and fifth-round pick," Sullivan wrote. "When Philadelphia acquired Brown from the Titans in 2022, the Eagles sent the No. 18 overall pick in that year's draft to Tennessee. Getting a first (or maybe even a second) at this stage of Brown's career seems a little too far-fetched, particularly with his age and contract situation (signed through 2029 and due $29 million in guarantees next season).

"Brown also appeared to lose a step in 2025, notably dropping some key balls in that playoff defeat to San Francisco. That may also make some prospective teams a bit skittish about trading blue-chip draft capital for him. Teams who could be interested: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders."

With Brown just 28 years old and already on a long-term deal, arguably, the team shouldn't even think about a deal for less than a first-round pick or a large package centered around a second-round pick. He's a top-five receiver. The Eagles should not give up on him because of a bit of drama for two lottery tickets.

One thing that should give Eagles fans some solace is the fact that general manager Howie Roseman seemingly threw cold water on the idea of a deal.

"We talked about this I think at the trade deadline last time I talked," Roseman said. "It is hard to find great players in the NFL and AJ is a great player. I think from my perspective that’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go here out in free agency, in the draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer."

If this projected trade price is how teams view Brown around the league, the Eagles shouldn't even pick up the phone.

