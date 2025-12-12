Eagles Missing Two Superstars For Raiders Game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially will be without the services of two superstars when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Philadelphia shared its final Injury Report of the week on Friday and, in the process, ruled out offensive tackle Lane Johnson and defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Johnson has been dealing with a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot that has knocked him out of action over the last three games. Philadelphia has lost all three games that Johnson has missed.

When Johnson initially went on the shelf, there was hope that he would be able to return within four games, which is why he wasn't placed on the Injured Reserve. The Raiders game on Sunday will be his fourth straight game missed.

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; C Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) speaks with Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen arter (98) after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Carter missed the Eagles' Week 14 matchup against the Chicago Bears after undergoing a shoulder procedure. At the time, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Carter would be "week-to-week" moving forward, but the team didn't think he would need a stint on the Injured Reserve.

"Sources: Eagles DT Jalen Carter is out for Monday night’s game vs. the Chargers after undergoing a procedure this past Monday on both his shoulders," Schefter wrote on X on Dec. 4. "Carter now is undergoing treatment on both shoulders, and he will be considered to be week to week to return. Carter wanted to be as close to 100 percent as possible for the playoff run.

"This easily could turn out to be a multi-week absence, but being placed on injured reserve doesn’t seem to be an option now; Jalen Carter will be considered week to week."

Philadelphia enters the Week 15 showdown riding a three-game losing streak, but is still in first place in the NFC East. On paper, the Eagles should be able to get through the Raiders, even with Carter and Johnson out. But the Eagles are cold right now, so nothing can be ruled out.

It's going to be a tough matchup with Johnson and Carter out, but hopefully reinforcements will be on the way in Week 16.

