Eagles Star Lane Johnson Exits In Potential Back-Breaking Move
The Philadelphia Eagles had a brutal start to their Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Philadelphia entered the contest coming off a bye week, but the offense wasn't clicking early. On top of this, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson was seen heading to the locker room in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury after getting hit hard in his left knee by Packers safety Evan Williams.
Fred Johnson came in to replace Johnson.
Johnson was seen being carted to the locker room after being helped to the tunnel.
The Eagles got dealt a tough blow
The apparent leg injury was Johnson's second injury of the game. After Johnson was seen going to the locker room, the Eagles announced that the six-time Pro Bowler was officially listed as questionable to return due to what the team is calling an ankle injury.
"Injury Update: T Lane Johnson (ankle) is questionable to return," the Eagles announced.
The fact that the Eagles didn't immediately rule Johnson out can be viewed as somewhat positive, but until Philadelphia makes an official announcement about the injury itself, nothing concrete can be known.
If the Eagles were to lose Johnson for any extended period of time, that would be a real killer for a team that is looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Johnson arguably is the glue that holds the offensive line together. The six-time Pro Bowler isn't just considered to be among the top offensive linemen in the league, but one of the best overall players. He was one of the seven players in the Madden 26 exclusive "99 Club" along with Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Myles Garrett.
Now, that isn't necessarily the end-all, be-all, but it just goes to show what the perception of Johnson is around the NFL. Johnson is a bona fide star and the Eagles need him to be at their very best. He played in 15 games in the regular season last year and has played in all nine games so far this season.
As more information is provided, it will be shared as the Eagles annnounce what's next with Johnson.