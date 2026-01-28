Why Eagles 'Intrigued' Brian Daboll Before Joining Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles will not employ Brian Daboll as the team's offensive coordinator in 2026.

Daboll was one of the big-time candidates tied to the franchise early on this offseason. Unfortunately, the two sides didn't get a deal done. It's been an intriguing market so far. While a handful of options have been linked to the team — and Daboll even was reportedly a top choice for the team — Eagles on SI's John McMullen reported on Tuesday that the team didn't make an offer to Daboll and actually hasn't made an offer to anyone yet.

"Mike McDaniel and Brian Daboll were the Eagles' two top targets," McMullen wrote. "No offer was made to either, however, because McDaniel was clearly going in another direction, and Daboll explained his priorities: a head-coaching job or the Titans and Robert Saleh, who he has gotten very close to. One source said the Eagles have not actually offered the job to anyone. It's been a slow burn, but it does feel like the contingencies, typically a strength of the organization, were not nearly as defined as they should have been."

In the aftermath of Daboll heading to the Tennessee Titans, reports have surfaced about his interest around the league, including the fact that there wasn't an offer. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo gave some insight afterward and noted that Daboll had "good conversations" with the Eagles and was "intrigued" about the idea of reuniting with Jalen Hurts, but Daboll's relationship with Robert Saleh was one of the biggest reasons why he opted to go to Tennessee.

"Brian Daboll had good conversations with the Eagles and was intrigued by a possible reunion with Jalen Hurts," Garafolo wrote. "But he and Robert Saleh grew close in recent years and there was a lot to like about Cam Ward and the Titans. So the two former NY coaches reunite on another Broadway."

The Eagles are still looking around but Daboll is off the market.

