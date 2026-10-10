Next Man Up: Jake Majors Poised for First NFL Start as Musical Chairs on Eagles’ Offensive Line Continues

For the third time this season, the Eagles are expected to have a different center. Jake Majors is set to make his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Majors, promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Friday, is the latest change on a depleted offensive line amid a cascade of injuries, a retirement, and a trade.

The Eagles (2-2) enter the Week 5 matchup after a turbulent week. All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson abruptly retired, Cam Jurgens was traded to the Baltimore Ravens, and left guard Landon Dickerson remains on injured reserve. Meanwhile, Drew Kendall, who took over OC duties from Jurgens in Week 3, was ruled out Friday after missing practice all week with a knee injury.

Injury sparks the latest change

Eagles OL Drew Kendall will miss Week 5 with a knee injury. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

In the small portion of Thursday’s practice in South Philadelphia open to reporters, the makeshift O-Line from left to right was Jordan Mailata, Willie Lampkin, Majors, Tyler Steen and Markel Bell.

If that holds against the Jags, both Lampkin and Majors will be making their first NFL starts, and Bell will be in line for No. 2 after Johnson was a late scratch last week before informing the organization of his retirement decision early this week.

It’s been 82 years since the Eagles started three offensive linemen with one or fewer career starts.

Majors, a 24-year-old undrafted free agent originally signed by Tampa Bay out of Texas in 2025, spent most of his rookie season on the Eagles’ practice squad after a brief stint with the Bucs. He described that initial year as “rocky,” citing the steep leap from college to the NFL.

“Last year was rocky for me, for sure,” Majors said. “But to have confidence from the organization, they didn’t really know much of me, and they brought me in, and they were like, ‘Hey, listen, we want to see you develop.’"

“And now I’m here today having the opportunity to play. Like, it’s pretty cool. It’s a great experience. Very blessed.”

Majors credited the Eagles’ well-regarded developmental program, which is led by Connor Barwin, the former star edge rusher who is a rising star in the organization as the head of football development and strategy, as well as assistant offensive line coach Greg Austin.

“This program does a good job of the development, and I owe a credit to Connor Barwin and Greg Austin, guys that have been in my ear since I’ve gotten here and just instilling confidence into me,” Majors said. “Just keep showing up every day and getting better. And I think that’s allowed me to be in the position I am right now.”

Asked by Eagles On SI what was “rocky” about his intro to the NFL, Majors, who started a Longhorns program record 56 games, highlighted the intensity of facing professionals on every snap.

“Everybody you go against, whether it’s practice or games, preseason games that I’ve had so far, everybody’s there for a reason,” Majors explained. “They’re professionals. And so, just the mindset of there’s no plays off. Like, every play, someone’s out there to beat you, and it’s your job to protect your livelihood and make sure you get to stay here.”

Majors has prepared every week as if he were the starter, a habit that has not changed with the sudden opportunity.

His durability at Texas has been a foundation to his psyche as a player.

“Yeah, it just kind of shows my dependability and durability. Fifty-six games is a lot,” he said. “I know there’s people that have played in this league for longer, like Jordan Mailata, so, but to say that I’ve been able to do that and still be around and still continue to get better and having no complacency, I’m very proud of that.”

Mailata has served as a stabilizing force amid the upheaval this week.

“He’s been our anchor, man. He’s been the guy that’s kind of kept everybody in homeostasis and just like, ‘Hey, listen, like, this is what we have right now, and this is what we got to deal with, so how are we gonna react? How are we gonna respond?’” Majors said.

“And I think he’s been a great leader and just kind of, like I said, being our anchor and just keeping us still and being present in the moment.”