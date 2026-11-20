PHILADELPHIA – There were some changes inside the Eagles’ locker room when they returned from their bye on Wednesday.

Practice squad defensive tackle was in Jordan Davis's old locker, and along the row of offensive linemen starters, Drew Kendall had moved into Cam Jurgens’ locker and Markel Bell took up residence in Lane Johnson’s locker.

Oh, and DeVonta Smith was back at his usual locker. The receiver was holding court for reporters, too. Usually a Friday talker, Smith was available two days earlier than he usually takes questions.

Smith clears up his health status

He is on track to return to the field on Sunday, when the Eagles host the Pittsburgh Steelers, after missing three straight games leading up to the bye. He has been out for five of the Eagles’ nine games this season with an injured hamstring.

He took aim at reports that he could miss the rest of the season after returning from a two-game absence to play against the Carolina Panthers, then being shut down for the next three games after that.

“I was 100 percent (against Carolina),” he said. “I know someone asked Nick about shutting me down during the season. I didn't rest my (butt) this whole summer. I didn't continue to get up at 4:30 in the morning every day to not play. My focus had been getting to where I was supposed to be. I felt 100 percent for that game. I feel 100 percent now. Some things happen out of my control because I know I do everything I can do for my body to make sure I’m in tip-top shape.”

A happy quarterback

Smith was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but that didn’t stop Joe Milton from enjoying his return. Same with Dontayvion Wicks, who was limited but should be available on Sunday.

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III (14) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Those two guys coming back, obviously helps out the team, and for me to throw to those guys today was amazing,” said the third-year quarterback who will make his second straight start. “I mean, shoot, I couldn't stop smiling for real if you ask me. It was great because those guys, they, they boost the offense more, but they also give the guys that are younger in the room some more juice.”

What happened in his one-game return?

Smith didn’t get too much into what happened against Carolina to sideline him again. He said he was on a snap count.

“We were right at the number, it just happened to happen,” he said.

It was likely reaggravated in a game that saw him targeted 14 times by Taner McKee. Smith made seven catches for 75 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown.

That he is ready to return is all that matters now, along with his ability to stay healthy and play the final eight games. He was asked if it’s been one of the most frustrating seasons from an injury standpoint and the losses that continue to pile up.

It’s something he certainly isn’t used to having spent his career mostly healthy and without absorbing many defeats. It’s a career that has seen him become just the fifth player to ever win a national title, a Heisman Trophy, and a Super Bowl, joining Tony Dorsett, Marcus Allen, Charles Woodson, and Reggie Bush.

“The injury, it is what it is,” he said in response to the frustration question. “Nothing I can do about it. I kind of got away from frustrating myself with that. I'm doing everything I can. But from a team aspect, I mean, it is frustrating.

“At the end of the day, you know, it's not over, especially in this division. I feel like there's still a chance in our division right now. But you can only take it one week at a time, so focusing on this week. Getting the win would be the biggest thing right now; just get back on track.”

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