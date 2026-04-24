Eagles Drafting Makai Lemon Means A.J. Brown Gamble Must Pay Off

The Philadelphia Eagles were aggressive once again in the NFL Draft, trading up in the first round for the fifth time in the last six years to make a selection.

For the second time in five years, the Eagles made a first-round trade with the Dallas Cowboys -- moving up from No. 23 overall to No. 20. The Eagles then selected wide receiver Makai Lemon from USC, adding him to a receiving core with DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, and Hollywood Brown for 2026.

Notice A.J. Brown wasn't mentioned? Brown is expected to be traded by the Eagles on or after June 1. The draft pick of Lemon solidifies Brown's fate with the team, as the star wide receiver has wanted out of Philadelphia since the offseason began.

What did the Eagles give the Cowboys to move up three spots? Their first-round pick (No. 23), a fourth-round pick (No. 114), their other fourth-round pick (No. 137 overall), and a 2027 seventh-round pick. Philadelphia now has a second-round pick (No. 54), third-round pick (No. 68), third-round pick (No. 98), fifth-round pick (No. 178), and sixth-round pick (No. 197).

A.J. Brown's future is solidified

The Eagles have been working for months on trading Brown this offseason, seeking a 2027 first-round pick to start for the star receiver. Their actions at wide receiver this offseason have indicated Brown won't be back.

Philadelphia acquired Dontayvion Wicks earlier this month, then proceded to give him a one-year extension for 2027. They also signed Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore to one-year deals this offseason. Three new receivers to add depth at the position with the impending departure of Brown.

Now, the Eagles select their first offensive player in the first round since DeVonta Smith in 2021. Smith is going to be the WR1 for the Eagles, as the three-time 1,000-yard recieeiver will serve as a veteran mentor to Lemon.

The Eagles aren't worried about giving up two fourth-round picks in this year's draft, as this class isn't as strong as the ones in 2027 and 2028. With the impending Brown trade, they are hoping to acquire a few picks in 2027 or 2028 -- starting with a first-round pick -- to compensate for moving on from Brown.

Where Makai Lemon fits into the offense

Lemon thrived in Lincoln Riley's RPO-based scheme, playing the majority of his snaps in the slot. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top wide receiver last season, finishing with 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 TD (14.6 yards per catch).

A smooth route runner, Lemon's game is similar to DeVonta Smith in how crisp his routes are and his low drop rate (2.8% in college). He's a strong ball tracker even though he doesn't have breakaway speed. He's a standout slot receiver, and led all the FBS in first down receptions last season (50).

The Eagles can line Smith and Wicks on the outside and Lemon in the slot. He can be a strong option underneath for Jalen Hurts -- similar to Wicks -- with the potential to create yards after the catch.

The Eagles are clearly moving on from a deep-ball passing game to more of a horizontal passing attack, stacking the wide receiver position up with ball catchers who can make plays once the ball is in their hands.

Expect Lemon to make an early impact and get some opportunities as the WR2.

Grade: A-

The Eagles needed a WR2 and couldn't trade up to get the offensive tackles they desired. Lemon is still one of the top wideouts in the draft and was the second wideout taken behind Carnell Tate (No. 4 overall).

When the Eagles trade up in the draft, it's for an impact player -- as has been shown over the past five years. They haven't messed on DeVonta Smith, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Jihaad Campbell -- four starters (three premium players) on this roster.

Lemon has the same trajectory as those four, and should thrive learning with Smith. Eagles wide receiver coach Aaron Moorehead will get a high draft pick to develop as well, and has been credited for developing Smith into a three-time 1,000-yard wideout.

He plays similar to Smith and Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, which is a massive plus for the Eagles.

The only reason this pick wasn't an A+ is because the Eagles missed on Kadyn Proctor, Vega Ioane, Monroe Freeling, and Kenyon Sadiq -- but Proctor and Ioane went in the top 15 while trading up for Sadiq and Freeling was too rich for the Eagles' blood. They'll address offensive line later in this draft with their Day 2 picks.

The Eagles traded up for the best player available, got the WR2, and have insane depth at this position. A win for Roseman and the front office.