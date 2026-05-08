Eagles Schedule Release Date Set: Everything We Know About Philly's Schedule

The Philadelphia Eagles officially know when they'll have their 2026 schedule.

The NFL announced the 2026 schedule release will be next Thursday, May 14, when all 272 regular season games will be unveiled. The Eagles already know their opponents, but when they will be facing them is the biggest question.

There are multiple layers to the NFL schedule that need to be addressed. We'll have you covered on who the Eagles will be playing, along with a lot of other revelations regarding the schedule.

The Opponents

The Eagles are scheduled to play nine home games -- and will have nine home games this season for the first time since 2022. They will have eight road games as a result of the 17-game schedule, one of which could be outside the United States.

Here are the Eagles opponents:

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Rams, Steelers, Seahawks

Road: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Bears, Cardinals, Jaguars, 49ers, Titans

International games?

There is a possibility the Eagles could play in an international game this season, but the game will be on the road.

There are three International Series Games set in London this season. The Jaguars host two of them and the Commanders host the other. The Eagles are slated to play Jacksonville and Washington on the road.

The Eagles played the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in 2018, their last scheduled road game against the Jaguars. They haven't played a road game in Jacksonville since 2010, so that may influence the NFL's decision to schedule them as the opponent.

As for the Commanders? That's an NFC East game, and the league has only had one division game in London -- that was in 2017 when the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Arizona Cardinals. There's a possibility the Eagles could play the Commanders in London, but a very slim chance.

The 49ers are the home team for the game at Estadio Asteca in Mexico City, and the Eagles are scheduled for a road game against them. The Mexico City game has been a divisional matchup the last two times it was played, but the 49ers are already playing a divisional game in Australia.

Perhaps the Eagles agree to this game to avoid going overseas again, which they haven't been since 2018.

The International Series games will be released a few days before the full schedule reveal, so the Eagles will know if they are playing a game outside the United States before Thursday.

What holidays could Eagles be on?

Thanksgiving Eve

The league is exploring adding a Thanksgiving Eve game to the 2026 schedule, which would be held on a Wednesday. Because the Eagles are such a big television draw, there's a good chance they would be considered for such a game.

Would those team's bye weeks be before that Thanksgiving Eve game? That's likely possible, since the league can't play games on Saturdays in November due to the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961.

The NFL will want two teams that draw ratings for that game, especially if a new television partner comes onboard. The Eagles played on Black Friday last season and last played on Thanksgiving in 2015, so there's recent history of a holiday game.

Christmas Week

Christmas Day falls on a Friday this season, an excellent opportunity for the league to use the holiday to schedule more games. The league already has three games scheduled on Christmas, two are going to Netflix and the other is scheduled for Fox.

What about Christmas Eve? That falls on a Thursday, right in the window of the "Thursday Night Football" timeslot -- so there will be a game on that night. Of course, December 26 is on a Saturday so there's a good chance the NFL will have a game on that day too.

The Eagles played on Christmas in 2017 and 2023. More recent history of the franchise playing on a holiday.

What networks would Eagles be on?

The NFL has a plethora of broadcast and streaming partners, enough where fans need a graph to keep track.

Sunday afternoon regional games will continue to be split between CBS and Fox, with CBS having the AFC package and Fox having the NFC package. There will be some cross-flexing, but CBS will carry the majority of AFC home games while Fox gets the majority of NFC home games.

NBC has the "Sunday Night Football" game, the NFL Kickoff Game, and primetime Thanksgiving game.

ESPN has the "Monday Night Football" game and a Week 18 Saturday doubleheader.

Prime Video has Thursday Night Football and the league's annual Black Friday game. Netflix has the Christmas Day Doubleheader and are the front-runner for a separate package that includes the NFL Week 1 Australia game and the Thanksgiving Eve game.

The Eagles could be playing on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this year. Buckle up.