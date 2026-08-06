Overreactions After First Week of Eagles Training Camp: Hollywood Brown Cut?

Hard to believe a week of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is complete.

Six practices have come and gone, and plenty of developments have occurred. There are leaders in position battles and progress reports for the rookies that have been documented.

Through six practices, we have gathered enough developments in practice for a collective batch of overreactions with the season less than 40 days away. These are storylines after the first week of camp that are enough to be addressed.

So here come the overreactions. Which of the overreactions after the first week of camp are truly overreactions and which ones have merit?

Hollywood Brown won't make the Eagles roster

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Brown hasn't had a good camp, or the camp expected after a strong spring. He hasn't made many noteworthy plays and there's a case to be made he's been the fifth best wide receiver after a week of practice (DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Darius Cooper are ahead of him).

There could be a battle brewing between Brown and Elijah Moore for a spot on the roster, but it shouldn't be that dire. Moore has been a bit better than Brown through a week of practice. Does this mean Brown is fighting for a roster spot?

That shouldn't be the case after a week of practice. Brown may not be in the battle for the WR2 role anymore, but the Eagles wide receiver group still needs a veteran on the roster with DeVonta Smith.

Brown still has an important role on this team, even if he is the WR4.

Markel Bell is going to be the No. 3 tackle over Fred Johnson

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Eagles gave Johnson the first crack at winning the No. 3 tackle job when Lane Johnson was out. He didn't perform well and Bell ended up getting the opportunity this week. To Bell's credit, he hasn't lost the job to Johnson yet.

Perhaps the Eagles are keeping Bell there to see how he fares at right tackle, and Bell has held his own with the first team on the offensive line. Fred Johnson has struggled this summer so far, at right tackle and left tackle (and he has been on the second team at left tackle).

Of all the rookies on the Eagles roster, Bell has been the most impressive. He's certainly the front runner to win the No. 3 tackle job over Johnson through the first week of practice.

This week will be crucial for both Bell and Johnson, especially if Lane Johnson comes back.

Cole Payton will determine the QB2 spot

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Payton isn't going to be the QB2, but he's going to play a huge factor in the future of whoever loses the job. If Payton progresses this summer, he'l be the QB3 on this team.

Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton are battling for the QB2 job, and Dalton is slightly ahead of McKee at this stage of the game. If Dalton beats out McKee, does McKee get traded?

This is where Payton comes in. He's thrown a lot of interceptions in camp, but also isn't afraid to test the limits and sling the football. That will be fun to watch this preseason.

Payton has to show development to earn the QB3 spot. This is his role in the QB2 battle.

Jalen Hurts not throwing a lot of TD passes in camp is a big deal

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

This is training camp, a practice right? Do you keep your stats in practice?

Golfers certainly aren't keeping score when they are at the range, or trying shots on a 9-hole course. Basketball players aren't calculating their free throw or shooting percentage during 3-on-3 workouts in the gym. Why should we care what Hurts' numbers are when he's working on his game?

If the practice stats are going to be recorded, than count the rushing touchdowns Hurts has compiled. Or doesn't that fit the narrative.

Keeping track of quarterback stats in training camp is the worst thing to happen in football, and there have been a lot of bad things to happen in the game over the past few decades.

When it comes to Hurts, watch progression and going through his reads. His connection with the wide recievers and how he's reading the defense. That's what matters in a practice.

This is why fans need more access to camp practices, so they can evaluate themselves. It's a shame what training camp has become.

The No. 3 guard battle is already won

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

This is only an overreaction because the Eagles are a week into practice and Micah Morris has been nursing a shoulder injury, but it's clear who the top candidate is for the job.

That would be Drew Kendall, who has played left guard, right guard, and center this summer. Kendall is the backup center (although Jake Majors has gotten time there), and he's the top backup when Landon Dickerson has been out. Kendall can also play right guard, which plays a huge factor in the equation.

Morris has been injured and the Eagles are giving Michael Jordan an early look at right guard to see how versatile he is on the offensive line. If the Eagles needed a Landon Dickerson or Tyler Steen replacement in regular season game right now, Kendall gets the nod.

Again, Kendall is the front runner for the No. 3 guard spot. There is still a long way to go.