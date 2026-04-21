McMullen’s 1.0 and Only Eagles Mock Draft

Here goes nothing, my 1.0 and only stab at what the Eagles will do later this week during the 2026 NFL Draft:

Round 1 (No. 23) — Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor

Ultimately, I finished where I started. Proctor was an obvious fit had the Eagles not moved on from Jeff Stoutland, a power-based player with athleticism that could start inside at guard and kick outside to right tackle when Lane Johnson walked away.

When the Eagles moved away from Stoutland and to a wide-zone philosophy, the easy mindset was to drift to Clemson’s Blake Miller or Arizona State’s Max Iheanachor, and any of that trio could be in the mix.

Howie Roseman’s insistence that the Eagles’ personnel department evaluates independently of scheme reversed me back to Proctor, who should be the pick if available, hardly a given with Detroit in the mix for the former Alabama star at No. 17 overall.

Round 2 (No. 54) — Trade with Minnesota for veteran edge rusher Jonathan Greenard with an extension ($25M AAV)

Greenard (28) is a proven pass-rush specialist who exploded for a 2024 Pro Bowl season with the Vikings (12 sacks, 18 TFLs). In 2025, he played just 12 games (injury-limited, including a shoulder issue), finishing with only 3 sacks but maintaining a strong 23.3% pass-rush win rate and solid pressures per game when healthy.

The Eagles have checked in on him multiple times this offseason. Adding Greenard via trade (Vikings reportedly want a premium Day 2 pick like 54) gives Vic Fangio an immediate centerpiece edge rusher for rotation and pressure packages. The post-trade extension locks him in as a win-now piece while addressing the pass rush without adding a rookie to the rotation.

Round 3 (No. 68) — Tight end Oscar Delp, Georgia

Delp is a gifted player who projects as the kind of well-rounded tight end the Eagles want and a better pro than a college player. A blocker first at Georgia, Delp is the kind of athlete who could be a high-volume TE in the passing game.

Round 3 (No. 98) — Safety Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Kilgore is perfect for Fangio's scheme as a prospect with hybrid nickel/safety versatility that allows mirroring and box work. He could contribute immediately in sub-packages or as a rotational plus starter. He night be "pie-in-the-sky" at 98 but plausible in a deep class as an eventual plus starter.

Traits Day

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (QB13) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 4 (No. 114) — Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Nussmeier is a natural signal-caller with good arm talent and scheme-specific traits. His 2025 senior season was derailed by persistent "stabbing" oblique/abdominal pain, but NFL Combine testing revealed the root cause: a cyst on his spine pressing on a nerve. He has been asymptomatic since before the Senior Bowl, with no short- or long-term risk—doctors say any recurrence could be fixed via minimally invasive procedure (2–3 weeks recovery).

The Eagles may target more traditional arms to incorporate into Mannion’s system and have liked Nussmerier since his dad Doug was the team's quarterbacks coach in 2024.

Round 4 (No. 137) — Boston College offensive lineman Jude Bowry

Bowry is a raw but toolsy left tackle from Boston College with clear projection to move inside.

He is a powerful prospect who could develop in a wide-zone system as classic Roseman Day 3 OL investment.

Round 5 (No. 178) — Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas

Douglas is a tall, speedy perimeter X-receiver who transferred from Florida to Texas Tech and became a consistent playmaker. He offers size, length, and build-up speed to stretch the field. This is a Roseman Day 3 traits chase as an upside burner with the upside to become a vertical/red-zone threat.

Round 6 (No. 197) — Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes

Haynes is a former wide receiver who successfully transitioned to RB at Georgia Tech and

could fit Mannion’s system that should involve RBs more in the passing game.