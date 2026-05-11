Predicting the Eagles 2026 Schedule: A Week-by-Week Breakdown

The most exciting time of the offseason for some is the release of the NFL schedule.

An event that wasn't at one point, the NFL made the schedule week a highly anticipated part of the calendar during a period when the offseason is at a low point. Gone are the days when the schedule was randomly dropped in mid-April and there was sudden discussion over the primetime games and everything else.

With the official schedule release day on Thursday, we can predict the schedule, the primetime games, and when who plays who. This adds some excitement to the slow portion of the NFL offseason.

Laugh at the predictions, because we're very likely going to be wrong anyway! Let's take a stab at the Eagles' 2026 schedule and when they will play each of their opponents.

Week 1: vs. Giants

Let's start with an NFC East matchup to kick off the seaosn, just like last year. The Eagles get a highly-anticipated home opener as Year 2 of the Jaxson Dart era begins. This seems like a good matchup to have in the 4:25 p.m. or "Sunday Night Football" window.

The NFL wants ratings in Week 1 and the Eagles and Giants can provide that. The Giants are on the rise in the first game of the John Harbaugh era while the Eagles are a Super Bowl contender. This will be a fun Week 1 matchup.

Week 2: at Titans

The Eagles play one of their AFC South road games early in the season, taking their final trip to Nissan Stadium -- and their first trip to Nashville since 2018.

This game is early enough in the seaosn to have some meaning, as the Titans will be in Game 2 of Cam Ward throwing passes to Carnell Tate. This may be the Titans home opener.

Week 3: at Bears

Pencil the Eagles in for an early-season primetime matchup with the Bears at Soldier Field, a sthese teams will both be in the hunt for NFC representation in the Super Bowl.

Why would the Eagles play the Bears so early in the season and not in November or December? Ratings -- since the Bears were the surprise of the conference last year.

Week 4: vs. Colts

Shane Steichen's return to Philadelphia will be a big one in Week 4, as the former offensive coordinator is still beloved by the fan base and well liked within the organization.

Daniel Jones returning to Philadelphia will be interesting as well. This could be an early-season trap game for the Eagles, given how well the Colts played prior to Jones's injury last year.

Week 5: vs. Commanders

Are we really getting a Jalen Hurts-Jayden Daniels showdown this early in the season? Why not, as this is better than playing the Commanders twice in three weeks (how the schedule was last season).

Nothing wrong with a classic NFC East matchup in Philadelphia this early in the year, right when the calendar hits October.

Week 6: at Cardinals

The Eagles seem to play the Cardinals in either October or December of late, so let's go with October this time. Two of the last three times the Eagles played in Arizona were in October.

This isn't as big of a matchup as the ones the Eagles had thus far, but October is the month for the "softer" part of the schedule.

Week 7: vs. Panthers

A matchup against the defending NFC South champions is on the docket this week, as Carolina comes to Philadelphia for the second time in three years.

The Panthers almost beat the Eagles in their last meeting, and this one could have the makings of another trap game.

Week 8: at Jaguars

Are the Eagles going to play the Jaguars in London? Or will this game be in Jacksonville?

Eagles fans travel well, but they'll be heading to Florida. The Eagles haven't played the Jaguars in Jacksonville since 2010.

Week 9: at Cowboys

The stage is set for the Eagles first showdown with the Cowboys, as one of the two matchups are typically a primetime affair. This is what they'll have at AT&T Stadium, a steh Cowboys will be relevant enough to make this game matter.

The first week of November should be an indicator in how the NFC East race will play out.

Week 10: Bye

The Eagles like to have their bye week in the middle of the year if they can get it. They get another bye in November to split the schedule up in half.

Week 11: vs. Seahawks

Back from the bye with a showdown against the defending Super Bowl champions, another late-afternoon kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field. Will be fun to watch Sam Darnold in Philadelphia.

This will be a litmus test to see where the Eagles stand in the NFC race.

Week 12: vs. Texans

Three straight weeks at home (including the bye)? The Eagles will certainly sign up for that, finishing the stretch against the Texans.

Houston finds its way to the playoffs every year under DeMeco Ryans, so this will be a good matchup. The Texans haven't played in Philadelphia since 2018.

Week 13: at Giants

The Eagles take their annual trek to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants, wrapping up their season series with New York. This game will be intriguing if the Ginats are still in the playoff race, or continuing their perennial rebuild.

Very favorable for the Eagles to have three straight weeks in Philadelphia and a train ride to New York.

Week 14: at 49ers

A fun West Coast trip for the Eagles as they head to Santa Clara to face the 49ers. This could have No. 1 seed implications in the NFC if the 49ers play up to the standard they have been over the past few years.

The Eagles-49ers rivalry has been a fun one this decade. This game belongs in December.

Week 15: vs. Steelers

The battle of Pennsylvania makes his way back to Lincoln Financial Field, and so does Aaron Rodgers. Eagles-Steelers is another game that just belongs as late in the year as you can get it, as both teams always seem to be good.

This December slate is going to be a fun one.

Week 16: vs. Cowboys

This seems like a good time for the Cowboys to come to Lincoln Financial Field, right during the pinnacle of the holidays when all the eyeballs are on the television sets. Maybe this matchup is on Christmas -- as this is Christmas week around the NFL.

Who knows? This one could be for the NFC East title.

Week 17: vs. Rams

Three striaght games at home in December? Will the schedule makers even allow this?

The Eagles close out their three-game stretch at Lincoln Financial Field in what could be a NFC Championship Game preview against the Rams. Both teams have played some thrillers against each other over the last few years. This has the makings of a primetime showdown.

This one may be for the top seed in the conference if the Eagles and Rams live up to expectations.

Week 18: at Commanders

Since the NFL makes Week 18 divisional matchups, the Eagles end the season with a trip to Northwest Stadium. This game may have a lot of meaning -- or no meaning at all.

Three striaght home games and a train ride? How in the world did the NFL pull this off for the Eagles?

The beauty of completely wrong schedule predictions.