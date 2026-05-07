Eagles’ ‘All Access’ Show Spotlights Red Star Prospects And Passion Picks During 2026 Draft
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PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles gave fans an inside look at their 2026 draft class during the organization’s in-house streaming show, “All Access: Inside the Eagles 2026 NFL Draft.”
The 17½-minute video highlighted two key annual traditions under general manager Howie Roseman: the pre-draft “red star” meeting and the Day 3 “passion” meeting.
The Eagles use the “red star” designation for prospects who possess elite character, high football intelligence, and strong work ethics — traits valued regardless of talent level or projected draft round.
In recent years, roughly 15 players have earned the tag each cycle, essentially receiving a consensus “must-have” label at their graded tier. High-profile past recipients include wide receiver DeVonta Smith (10th overall, 2021) and safety Sydney Brown (66th overall, 2023).
This year, the Eagles landed two red-star prospects: second-round tight end Eli Stowers out of Vanderbilt, strongly endorsed by Southeast Area Scout Lee DiValerio (who was promoted to Assistant Director of Pro Scouting after the draft), and fifth-round quarterback Cole Payton of North Dakota State, a recommendation from Midland Area Scout Duke Tobin Jr.
Passion Projects
The “passion meeting,” held Saturday morning before Day 3, serves as the final opportunity for scouts and coaches to advocate for later-round players whose physical traits and upside could develop them into future starters.
The show spotlighted two passion players: sixth-round offensive guard Micah Morris of Georgia, recommended by former assistant GM Alec Halaby, and International Player Pathway prospect Uar Bernard, a favorite of defensive line coach and associate head coach Clint Hurtt, who personally worked out the Nigerian athlete.
Taken together, the red star and passion meetings underscore the methodical, culture-driven approach that has defined the Eagles' recent draft success under Roseman.
While big names and early-round talent often dominate headlines, these meetings reveal the real engine of the Eagles’ process: identifying high-character difference-makers and hidden gems with the traits to grow into foundational players for the organization.
For a franchise that has consistently built through the draft, this year’s class already carries the unmistakable imprint of the Eagles' philosophy.
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen