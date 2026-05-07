Eagles’ ‘All Access’ Show Spotlights Red Star Prospects And Passion Picks During 2026 Draft

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles gave fans an inside look at their 2026 draft class during the organization’s in-house streaming show, “All Access: Inside the Eagles 2026 NFL Draft.”

The 17½-minute video highlighted two key annual traditions under general manager Howie Roseman: the pre-draft “red star” meeting and the Day 3 “passion” meeting.

The Eagles use the “red star” designation for prospects who possess elite character, high football intelligence, and strong work ethics — traits valued regardless of talent level or projected draft round.

In recent years, roughly 15 players have earned the tag each cycle, essentially receiving a consensus “must-have” label at their graded tier. High-profile past recipients include wide receiver DeVonta Smith (10th overall, 2021) and safety Sydney Brown (66th overall, 2023).

This year, the Eagles landed two red-star prospects: second-round tight end Eli Stowers out of Vanderbilt, strongly endorsed by Southeast Area Scout Lee DiValerio (who was promoted to Assistant Director of Pro Scouting after the draft), and fifth-round quarterback Cole Payton of North Dakota State, a recommendation from Midland Area Scout Duke Tobin Jr.

Passion Projects

Eagles rookie OG Micah Morris speaks to reporters on April 30, 226. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

The “passion meeting,” held Saturday morning before Day 3, serves as the final opportunity for scouts and coaches to advocate for later-round players whose physical traits and upside could develop them into future starters.

The show spotlighted two passion players: sixth-round offensive guard Micah Morris of Georgia, recommended by former assistant GM Alec Halaby, and International Player Pathway prospect Uar Bernard, a favorite of defensive line coach and associate head coach Clint Hurtt, who personally worked out the Nigerian athlete.

Taken together, the red star and passion meetings underscore the methodical, culture-driven approach that has defined the Eagles' recent draft success under Roseman.

While big names and early-round talent often dominate headlines, these meetings reveal the real engine of the Eagles’ process: identifying high-character difference-makers and hidden gems with the traits to grow into foundational players for the organization.

For a franchise that has consistently built through the draft, this year’s class already carries the unmistakable imprint of the Eagles' philosophy.