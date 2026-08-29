The old saying remains true. When a team has two quarterbacks, they have none.

Normally this applies to starting quarterbacks. For the Philadelphia Eagles, it applies to the backup quarterback spot.

Through the 17 training camp practices and three preseason games, neither Tanner McKee nor Andy Dalton made their case to be the QB2 of this football team. Both couldn't show the Eagles they deserved to be the QB2, as McKee and Dalton played into the third preseason game to give the organization one last chance to prove they could hold the job.

This QB2 battle -- if you choose to call it that -- hurt the development of fifth-round rookie Cole Payton in the process. Payton could barely see the field in the preseason because of McKee and Dalton's inconsistencies. Not only couldn't Payton get snaps in the preseason, but it's fair to wonder if he'll even be on the initial 53-man roster because of how erratic he looked early in training camp.

This is how the final two weeks of practice developed.

Dalton was the QB2, looked bad in the preseason game. McKee was the QB2, looked bad in the preseason game. Payton mostly stood on the sidelines and watched.

The QB2 battle ended up being a disaster for the Eagles, enough where general manager Howie Roseman has to make a move in order to improve the position. None of the options in-house can enter a game for Jalen Hurts come Week 1.

What should Roseman do? Here's what I would do if I had Roseman's job:

Cut McKee, trade Dalton

This is what the Eagles have to do in the coming days. The Eagles just don't have a QB2 that can back up Jalen Hurts.

McKee looks lost in this offense, and just hasn't looked like a fit in Sean Mannion's scheme all summer. There has been flashes, but the summer has been marred with insecurity in decision making and inconsistent throws (the most noticeable was the easy touchdown pass to Britain Covey that McKee missed). Whatever trade value McKee had heading into the offseason is gone.

Dalton runs the offense more efficiently than McKee, but he's been inconsistent with his play. He was poor in the first preseason game, atrocious in the second, and good in the third. The Eagles just don't know what they are going to get with the 38-year-old Dalton, and it's not worth keeping him around as the QB2 either.

Perhaps a team would trade for Dalton since he's a 16-year veteran in the league (and teams need quarterbacks), but Dalton hasn't shown enough in training camp nor the preseason to demonstrate he should be a backup quarterback for any team.

Better for the Eagles to move on from both at this stage. There's enough on tape that shows McKee nor Dalton are the QB2.

Trade for a QB2

With McKee and Dalton out of the picture, the Eagles have to trade for a QB2 to backup Jalen Hurts. The Eagles have draft picks to get a QB2 for this year and there should be some veteran quarterbacks available based on how the preseason has played out.

Anthony Richardson and J.J. McCarthy are the two most notable trade candidates based on their current situations with the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings specifically. The Pittsburgh Steelers have four quarterbacks on the roster (and could keep all four), but Will Howard and Mason Rudolph could be available at the right price.

Dillon Gabriel is also an option given the Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation. Will Levis is in the same boat with the Tennessee Titans. All these players are options for the Eagles and may be available for the right price.

So what do the Eagles have to give up in terms of draft compensation? The Eagles would only have to part ways with a Day 3 pick for one of the QB2s mentioned above, as they have two fifth-round picks in the 2027 draft (one from New England Patriots) and two seventh-round picks (one from New York Jets or Baltimore Ravens and one from Dallas Cowboys).

The Eagles also have their own fourth-round pick, but dealing that pick may be less than ideal for a QB2. This is a position the Eagles have valued in the past, so perhaps they up the ante to acquire a reliable backup for Hurts.

Cole Payton is the developmental QB3

Based on how Payton's spring and summer have gone, he shouldn't be on the 53-man roster.

Payton was overagressive throughout camp, which led to bad decision making and a lot of turnover-worthy throws. He was always viewed as a project, but was essentially unplayable when he was getting snaps -- even in the developmental period.

The QB2 battle didn't do Payton any favors either. While the Eagles were trying to figure out if Dalton or McKee should be QB2, Payton wasn't getting any snaps in the preseason. The last two preseason games he entered were late in the fourth quarter, which isn't a good sign for a player and his roster chances.

Payton wasn't even seeing much time in training camp either, since the Eagles were figuring out the QB2 battle. The whole situation was a mess.

So why should Payton be on the 53? Do the Eagles have a choice?

Payton actually saw time on the Eagles punt team (two snaps) and could be utilized in that role. He halso can run the football, which makes him a candidate for a gadget-type player. The Eagles could use Payton as an athlete this year rather than a quarterback.

As a quarterback, Payton shouldn't be on the 53. As an athlete, he's worth keeping around and protecting from waivers. The Eagles aren't going to cut three quarterbacks anyway, so they should just keep the rookie quarterback around.

They didn't keep Kyle McCord around last year and he developed with another team. Philadelphia shouldn't make that mistake with Payton.

Use this season to develop Payton and see if he improves over the next 12 months. If Payton doesn't get better at quarterback, then the Eagles should move on.

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