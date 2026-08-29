PHILADELPHIA - Cobbling down to the initial 53 has become a little more unpredictable in recent years due to the more liberalized roster rules in the NFL.

In Philadelphia, Howie Roseman, perhaps the best GM in the game, will use every avenue he has to find the right puzzle pieces. The first thing you should understand with Roseman is that he approaches the initial cutdown thinking about the 70-man roster, which includes the 16-man practice squad, and an international exemption.

The toughest decisions figure to be at backup quarterback (is there a trade coming for Tanner McKee or Andy Dalton) wide receiver (do you keep Elijah Moore), tight end (a position that lacks depth with Eli Stowers struggling out of the gate), and the defensive line (depth is the nice problem there with potential to keep six on the edge and the interior if you give rosters spots to International hopefuls Josh Weru and/or Uar Bernard.)

Roseman and his staff will also have a keen eye on the rest of the NFL for any potential upgrades, be it on the waiver wire or the trade market.

Uncharacteristically, Roseman hasn't made any August trades yet but the month is not over.

Whatever the initial 53 looks like, it will remain a living organism that will likely change ahead of the season opener on Sept. 13. That said, here's my final guess at the initial 53.

Quarterbacks (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Cole Payton

Traded: Andy Dalton

Practice squad: None

Neither Dalton or McKee stood out this summer and Roseman almost certainly would like to trade one at the deadline. At every turn the Eagles' actions say they're more comfortable with Dalton as QB2 but ultimately the market will determine who is moved. There's also the possibility that neither is moved. In that case, Roseman could keep four if he believes Payton can't clear waivers.

Running backs (3): Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

Out: Dameon Pierce, Carson Steele, Jordan Mims.

Practice squad: Pierce

The top three running backs have been locked into place since the start of camp. Shipley’s development in the offense and his value on special teams prevented Pierce from pushing for a spot. Steele’s preseason work against New England could het him a job elsewhere. If not, the Eagles should want him back for the PS.

Wide receivers (5): DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, Darius Cooper

Out: Elijah Moore, Britain Covey, Quez Watkins, Danny Gray, Samori Toure, Erik Ezukanma, Tahj Washington

Practice squad: Moore, Covey

Moore had a good camp and if he could have added punt returner to the resume, maybe he makes it. Covey will handle that with his now trademarked path of starting on the PS and being elevated for three games before being added to the roster. Ezukanma showed a lot with his reps and is worth keeping around.

The Biggest Problem?

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Eli Stowers (87) lines up against New England Patriots cornerback Karon Prunty (21) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight ends (4): Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, Grant Calcaterra, Cameron Latu

IR/Designated to Return: Eli Stowers

Out: Grant Calcaterra, E.J. Jenkins, Stone Smartt

Practice squad: Jenkins

Stowers inability to hit the groumd running has made this position problematic with outside help a possibility. A hamstring injury could be the excuse to start Stowers on IR/Designated for return and keep the veteran Calcaterra around as a Band-Aid. Latu's versatility as a potential fullback and special teams stalwart keep him around.

Offensive linemen (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, Micah Morris

Out: John Ojukwu, Jake Majors, Michael Jordan, Cameron Williams, Myles Hinton, Zeke Correll

Practice squad: Ojukwu, Majors, Williams

The starting five has been healthy and the young backups better than advertised. The toughest cuts are Majors and Williams with the latter being a potential waiver claim. If not both should be added to the PS.

Edge Defenders (5): Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, A.J. Epenesa, Arnold Ebiketie

Out: Keyshawn James-Newby, Jose Ramirez, Josh Weru, Tarron Jackson.

Practice squad: Ramirez, James-Newby, Weru (IPP exemption)

Greenard could start on the PUP but we will roll the dice and keep him on the 53 start. Weru has gotten a lot of hype but it's tough to use two roster spots on long-term developmental prospects.

Defensive tackles (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, Ty Robinson, Uar Bernard

Out: Gabe Hall, Zion Wilson, David Blay.

Practice squad: Hall, Wilson.

Roseman made the decision to invest in Bernard when he drafted him. The top five may be the deepest DT group in the NFL with Ty Robinson coming on in the latter stages of camp.

Inside linebackers (4): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon

Out: Chance Campbell, Deontae Lawson, Brandon George

Practice squad: Campbell, Lawson

While Vic Fangio touted Chance Campbell, the instinctive linebacker's history of injuries is just too difficult to ignore and we will likely get to the PS. The depth could be used as trade bait if a viable trade is out there to upgrade TE or safety.

Cornerbacks (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Riq Woolen, Jonathan Jones, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams

Cut: Jakorian Bennett, Shaun Wade, Ambry Thomas, Isaiah Bolden

Practice squad: Bennett

Ringo's special teams acumen keep him on the roster while McWilliams seems to have Fangio invested in another year to work with him. The top four is very good. Losing Bennett would be a disappointment but injuries continue to be an issue with the sppedy option.

Safeties (4): Drew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter II, Kapena Gushiken

IR/Designated to Return: Cole Wisniewski

Out: Maximus Pulley, Andre Sam, Jaylen Mahoney

Practice squad: Pulley, Sam

Thought about going light here because DeJean is the safety next to Mukuba in base defensive looks but I need to get an undrafted player on the roster and Gushiken not only has the versatility to play safety and slot, he got more guaranteed money than the other candidates.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood

Turns out there is room to keep Underwood although the Eagles will certainly be scanning the waiver wire there.

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