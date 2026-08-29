PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles finished up a winless preseason with an ugly 30-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday night.

It’s no time to panic because only a scant few of the Eagles’ projected starters and key contributors played in the preseason, but there are warning signs about the team’s depth and it’s move to a Shanahan-style offense, which has not clicked at all with either backup quarterback candidate: Tanner McKee or Andy Dalton.

Here’s this week’s Bulls and Bears for the necessary evil that is the the final preseason game.

THE BULLS

Andy Dalton

After a rough half by Tanner McKee, Dalton came on and delivered a more polished presentation in Sean Mannion’s offense. It has been a familiar story with both backup candidates. When one is given the baton in an effort to seize the job they falter and let the other back into driver’s seat.

Dameon Pierce

Pierce missed some time with a hamstring that likely derailed any chance to make the initial 53. However, the Florida product got the opportunity to show off his juice as a runner against the Bengals and delivered with four carries for 44 yards.

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Carson Steele (34) reacts to his touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carson Steele

It’s probably not a good thing, but the best receiver the Eagles had in the preseason finale was Steele with a team-high seven receptions on eight targets for 41 yards. Steele has impressed in what essentially has been a dink-and-dunk offense, and the Eagles will likely want to continue to work with him if they can get him to the practice squad.

THE BEARS

Tanner McKee

To put it bluntly, McKee looks lost in this offense and is operating with no confidence. GM Howie Roseman played this one wrong and should have taken his best offer last year for McKee.

Makai Lemon

The first-round pick is generating little separation an isn't being helped by an offense trying to turn him into a chain-mover who rarely strays past a few yards of the line of scrimmage. Something has to give here.

STAGNANT STOCKS

Andre’ Sam

Sam was having the game of his life with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while flying all over the field as the Eagles’ best defender until being carted off with an injury in the third quarter.

It didn’t look good with teammates kneeling around Sam as he waited for the cart to take him off.

It was a tough reminder of just how unforgiving football can be. One moment Sam was in the midst of a breakthrough performance, opening eyes not only in Philadelphia but elsewhere, and the next, perhaps off to injured reserve.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!