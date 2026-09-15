PHILADELPHIA – Sean Mannion wouldn’t reveal who will replace Landon Dickerson at left guard when the 1-0 Eagles travel to Tennessee for a Week 2 game against the 0-1 Titans. The offensive coordinator may have left a crumb, though, when he talked about the position flexibility some of his offensive linemen have.

“Ultimately, you wanna get your best five out there,” he said. “I think that's the beauty with the unit, the guys we have in that room, the way Coop (O-line coach Chris Kuper) has been training them through the whole off season, through training camp. We have guys that can play multiple spots, and it allows for you to get your best five guys out there.”

It would seem a logical thought that the Eagles would just insert Drew Kendall in for Dickerson and call it a day. One change only. No disruption to the rest of the offensive line.

That may be outdated thinking, taken out with the bathwater when Jeff Stoutland left. In the past, Stout preferred to make only one change. Nick Sirianni bought into that. With new coaches and a new scheme, a new philosophy may emerge.

If so, perhaps the Eagles go with a two-position swap that might see Cam Jurgens go from center to left guard, and Kendall step in at center. Don't count out Willie Lampkin being the mix somewhere, too.

Kendall was a stellar center at Boston College for four years. Jurgens blocked his way at that spot when he arrived as a rookie last year. So, Kendall began cross-training at guard. He took some big steps in the offseason learn that position and the different technique that comes with it.

Whoever Replaces Landon Dickerson Has Big Shoes To Fill

Eagles left guard talks to reporters after training camp practice on Aug.1, 2026. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Do the Eagles think those steps are big enough? Switching two positions during the season, when the games start coming fast and furious, isn’t easy, but as Mannion said, Kuper may have prepared for this contingency of moving Jurgens to guard.

Jurgens, meanwhile, played right guard in his second season and looked good doing it. When Jason Kelce retired, Jurgens moved into his more natural position at center, where he played for four years at Nebraska.

Whatever the decision is, it has to be strong enough to survive at least a month without Dickerson, who will miss at least four games after being placed on IR on Monday, after his leg was rolled up on during practice a couple of weeks ago. Dickerson sounded, however, like it could be an injury that might keep him out longer.

“It's unfortunate with Landon,” said Mannion. “The guy's a warrior; gotta get him healthy, and in the meantime, we need guys to step up. Drew's had a really nice camp. Willie (Lampkin) has had a nice camp. Really, we have a lot of guys on our offensive line with a lot of position flexibility, versatility.”

The All Pro llineman took account ability for his poor play in the Week 1 win over the Commanders.

“I played like (poop),” he said on the Eagles’ flagship station, 94WIP. “I was a complete liability. That was my fault. A few weeks ago, I got rolled up in practice. … We got some imaging on it. Really the best plan going forward is to put me on IR. I don’t think anybody wants to see that again. That was ugly. That was BS.”

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