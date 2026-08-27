PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles finished up the training-camp portion of their summer on Wednesday with practice No. 17.

The next time Nick Sirianni’s team is on the field for a full practice will be after the initial cut to 53 and the assembling of what will eventually be a 17-man practice squad.

The Eagles will have a walkthrough on Thursday in advance of Friday’s preseason finale against Cincinnati at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday.

Philadelphia finished with a short but high-energy session bookended by two developmental walkthrough periods for the players that will carry the water against the Bengals. It came a day after a nearly two-hour public practice at LFF which center Cam Jurgens described as “like a game.”

It was a middling performance by the offense in team drills based on red-zone work and marred by some inaccuracy from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The offensive play of the day was a red-zone fastball from Hurts to DeVonta Smith in the back corner of the end zone from the 10-yard line followed closely by a quarterback draw from a spread formation that resulted in a Hurts TD. The latter has been a consistent winner for Sean Mannion's offense this summer.

On defense, Michael Carter recorded an interception on an Andy Dalton throw that was too tall for Darius Cooper. Later, the Red Rifle started getting some positive work in, including a crosser to backup TE Stone Smartt, plus red-zone TDs to Britain Covey and Quez Watkins.

NOTES

-- The Eagles again managed their health situation well and the injury list shortened as camp closed. Star edge defender Jonathan Greenard started and ended on the Active/Pup list and is iffy for the season opener.

Those not practicing Wednesday were OT Markel Bell (thumb/leg), CB Jakorian Bennett (knee), TE Grant Calcaterra (back), TE Eli Stowers (hamstring), and S Cole Wisniewski (concussion). CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder) returned to practice in a limited capacity.

-- After about 25 minutes for stretching and individual work, Philadelphia started with a 7-on-7 red-zone period with the offense coming out in 12 personnel with Dallas Goedert and Johnny Mundt as the tight ends.

-- Riq Woolen, who had two interceptions on Tuesday night, picked up where he left off by using his length to reach around Smith for a PBU.

-- Hurts was wild high in the session, airmailing one over Goedert’s head and later being too strong on a slot fade to Smith with Cooper DeJean in coverage.

-- Tanner McKee got the second-team reps in 7-on-7s and had short completions to Hollywood Brown and Lemon, the latter for a short TD.

-- In 11-on-11, the Eagles again started in 12 personnel with the defense using a 50 front. Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson were practicing so the full OL was on display. Drew Kendall mixed in at LG for Dickerson.

Eagles WR coach Aaron Moorehead on Aug. 26, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

-- During the first team period, Lemon had to be reminded to sub in when the Eagles went to 11 personnel. After practice Lemon was getting in extra work with Jalen Hurts with Sean Mannion, Josh Grizzard, Aaron Moorehead, Parks Frazier and Jerrod Johnson looking on.

-- Dalton got the first second-team reps in team drills and was immediately off target to Elijah Moore. The veteran then scrambled up the middle and showed he’s still got some juice left in his legs before connecting on a WR screen to Quez Watkins.

-- On special teams, the Eagles worked on a long kickoff coverage. With Jake Elliott lined up for a 60-yard FG, Will Shipley was back to return. A Braden Mann pass mimicked a short FG attempt and the need for coverage if returned.

-- The punt return rotation was Covey, DeJean, Lemon and Watkins.

-- Cam Latu had a bad drop of a McKee pass that would have been a TD.