PHILADELPHIA - With joint practices with the New England Patriots looming later this week, the Eagles went through a light hour-long practice session dominated by injury news after Saturday night’s disappointing 24-7 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

There was good news was the return of WR1 DeVonta Smith, who practiced in a limited fashion after missing significant time with a hamstring injury. Smith participated in individual work but not in team drills.

On defense, star defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell (glute) and Cooper DeJean (groin) returned after missing one practice. Both took some first-team reps but were on a lighter workload with Kelee Ringo and Micahel Carter subbing in.

Conversely, rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon (hamstring) was again out but is clearly ramping up for a return. The USC product even jumped into the catching circuits that ended the session.

On the field, Jalen Hurts took the vast majority of team reps with Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee following, taking two reps apiece in their limited opportunities. Neither potential backup excelled.

The highlight was a deep shot from Hurts to Quez Watkins in traffic with Michael Carter proving to be stronger at the catch point and ripping the football away from the speed receiver as they fell to the ground.

Carter has had a really strong training camp and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio values his versatility to play nickel, dime and safety. He made the play on Watkins from the slot position.

Some other notable highlights included a pass breakup early in practice by Mitchell, who blanketed Dontayvion Wicks on an in-breaking route.

Offensively, Hollywood Brown, who has had a tough camp, turned a short pass into a decent gain with some work in space on Riq Woolen.

Woolen also got beaten on a comeback route by Darius Cooper, which has become a theme, and a slant route by Danny Gray.

The Nuts and Bolts:

-- Before practice, the Eagles made a roster move, signing CB Isaiah Bolden, making room by waiving OT Hollin Pierce. Here's what that means going forward.

-- The full list who didn’t practice was: Lemon, RB Tank Bigsby (toe), CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder), CB Mac McWilliams (groin), RB Dameon Pierce (hamstring), CB Jakorian Bennett (knee), TE Grant Calcaterra (back), OL John Ojukwu (pectoral), OLB Jose Ramirez (hamstring), CB Shaun Wade (eye/shoulder), and OLB Johnny Wilson (knee).

Bigsby, McWilliams, Calcaterra, Ojukwu, Ramirez, and Wade are added after getting banged up vs. the Ravens.

-- Along with Smith, edge defender Keyshawn James-Newby (ankle), S Cole Wisniewski (hamstring), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (heel), and WR Danny Gray (concussion) were limited.

That was a step forward for KJN and Wisniewski, who missed extended time. Wisniewski last practiced on July 30 and James-Newby hadn’t practiced since Aug. 1.

Wisniewski recorded a “sack” on Cole Payton.

-- The second-team OL from left to right was: Fred Johnson, Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, Jake Majors and Markel Bell.

Dontayvion Wicks during an Eagles minicamp practice. | John McMullen/ Eagles on SI

-- The starting WRs in 11 personnel continued to be Wicks, Brown and Elijah Moore with Cooper mixing in. Smith’s imminent return to team work could affect Brown, Moore and Cooper.

-- Not a ton from OL vs. DL one on ones but did see Cam Jurgens anchor well vs. Jordan Davis and Jordan Mailata handling Jalyx Hunt. Tyler Steen is also much improved and gives Jalen Carter as much trouble as you could hope for.

-- On offense this was a big pitch day in the running game. Saw at least four attempts and one was a missed connection between Hurts and Will Shipley. I couldn’t tell who was at fault, but Shipley immediately jumped on the fumble to avoid a turnover.

-- Dallas Goedert had a heavy traffic day underneath but did juggle on a throw behind him and failed to come up with the self-tip drill.