This UDFA Will Be The Reason Eagles Carry 4 TEs This Season

The Philadelphia Eagles made a conscious effort to revamp their tight end room with a more balanced group. There are three tight ends that are locks to be on the 53-man roster in Dallas Goedert, who is coming off a career year, along with his eventual successor in second-round pick Eli Stowers. Add in Johnny Mundt, a blocking specialist who they signed in the offseason and those three are presumably set in stone.

With a slight possibility that the Eagles could carry four true tight ends for the first time in a long time with Sean Mannion's offense, which is expected to run more 12 personnel, can undrafted free agent Dae'Quan Wright find his way on the 53-man roster?

Wright turned heads during draft season

The Eagles signed the 6-foot-4, 246-pound tight end out of Ole Miss back in April after some thought he might have been drafted. He put together a solid senior season in Lane Kiffin's spread offense hauling in 39 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns, leading all FBS tight ends in yards per reception at 10.1.

During his four-year college career that started at Virginia Tech prior to transferring to the Rebels, he caught 113 passes for 1,603 yards and nine touchdowns.

What makes Wright intriguing is his legit speed despite his large frame making him a physical nightmare on slants, flats and crossers in the SEC.

That combo caught the attention of Howie Roseman and his scouting department, opting to bring in Wright as an undrafted free agent as a potential developmental player to serve as a pass catching TE3 behind Goedert and Stowers.

Is ther a path for him in Philadelphia?

It is a crowded tight end room heading into training camp. Aside from the trio in Goedert, Stowers and Mundt, you also have Cameron Latu, who impressed serving as a fullback and special teams last season. Grant Calcaterra, the receiving first tight end signed a small, one-year deal to return for his fifth season along with Stone Smartt and E.J. Jenkins.

Wright might have the most physical upside of that group with his playmaking ability as a pass catcher while improving his blocking. He could be a sleeper to make the roster if the Eagles choose to keep a fourth tight end although, the Eagles rarely allocate a true fourth tight end spot on the 53-man roster.

Even if the Eagles stay status quo carrying three tight ends as in in years past, don't be surprised if Wright puts together a strong training camp and earns a spot on the practice squad at the very least. He would be an ideal young, physical player to mold and keep in house moving forward.