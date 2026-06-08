Making any 53-man roster is difficult, especially when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles. Even when there are some positions on the Eagles' 53-man roster that are stronger than others, it's still tough to make a team that's expected to compete for a Super Bowl.

Especially when a player is an undrafted rookie.

Dae'Quon Wright is a long shot to make the Eagles, and the odds are certainly against him making the 53-man roster. Wright is still making a case for himself this summer, based on his performance in the two open practices of OTAs available to the media.

Wright is buried on the depth chart at tight end, yet has been making contested catches when the ball is thrown his way. This popped up on his college tape at Ole Miss, so it shouldn't be surprising Wright has shown flashes catching the ball.

Can Wright keep this up and parlay a strong OTA session into a roster spot?

The Eagles are crowded at TE

This is why it's difficult to crack the 53-man roster at tight end. The Eagles pretty much took care of the position this offseason.

Dallas Goedert was brought back and he'll be the TE1. Eli Stowers was drafted in the second round is is the long term successor to Goedert. He'll have a prominent role in the offense this year. Johnny Mundt signed a one-year deal and is a blocking savant for the tight end position.

Goedert, Stowers, and Mundt occupy the three tight end spots. Is there even room for the fourth tight end on this roster?

Who is battling for the fourth TE spot?

Let's play the game the Eagles would keep four tight ends on the roster. This is where Wright can create a roster spot for himself.

Wright is battling with Stone Smartt and Grant Calcaterra for a roster spot (again if the Eagle sgo with four tight ends). Both Smartt and Calcaterra are on one-year deals, so the Eagles don't owe these players anything in terms of making the roster.

The Eagles know what they have in Calcaterra. Smartt is a good blocker and special teams player, so he has an edge there.

Where Wright can separate himself from the two is his potential as a pass catcher. If Wright can grow into his role this summer and continue to make plays on the field, there will be a spot for him somewhere.

E.J. Jenkins has been a regular on the practice squad for a few years now, and Cameron Latu can play fullback. Perhaps that's where the fourth tight end spot lies if the Eagles create a roster spot, similar to what they did with Ben VanSumeren in the past.

Practice squad is most likely

There's nothing wrong with Wright having a good summer and finding a way to develop on the practice squad if he doesn't make the 53. Wright could be claimed off waivers, but this typically doesn't happen with undrfated free agents.

Wright has at least shown the Eagles in OTAs his strength of the catching the football carries over to the pro level. He still needs to develop as a complete tight end in order to stick around.