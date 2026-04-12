Sources: Eagles’ Vic Fangio Endorsed New OL Coach Chris Kuper

There is notable consternation in Philadelphia following the Eagles’ decision to move on from longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, one of the most respected and successful position coaches in the NFL, and replace him with Chris Kuper, who was not retained by the Minnesota Vikings after his contract expired.

Stoutland, widely regarded as a franchise legend in Philadelphia, spent 13 seasons (2013-2025) as the Eagles’ offensive line coach and added the run-game coordinator title after the Super Bowl LII win.

Under his guidance, the unit produced an impressive 27 Pro Bowl selections and helped anchor some of the league’s most dominant offensive lines, including the physical, power-gap front that powered the team’s recent Super Bowl LIX run.

The original plan under head coach Nick Sirianni had been to retain Stoutland strictly as the offensive line coach while shifting the run-game coordinator responsibilities to new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s preferred choice: Ryan Mahaffey, who was hired from the Green Bay Packers and will also serve as tight ends coach.

Mahaffey, a former NFL fullback with a diverse background that includes coaching tight ends, wide receivers, and assisting on the offensive line in Green Bay, was brought in to help implement the team’s evolving offensive scheme.

Once it became clear that Stoutland would lose his run-game coordinator title — a significant reduction in responsibility for a coach who had held both roles for years — the veteran assistant opted to step away from the organization entirely. That decision left the Eagles scrambling late in the coaching cycle to find a qualified replacement for one of the most important positions on the staff.

Enter Kuper, a former Denver Broncos offensive guard who started 79 of 90 games over eight NFL seasons (2006-2013) before transitioning to coaching.

Kuper began his coaching career with a stop at Columbine High School, followed by quality control and assistant offensive line roles with the Miami Dolphins. He then spent three seasons (2019-2021) as assistant offensive line coach on Vic Fangio’s Denver Broncos staff, working directly under Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Munchak.

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Eagles DC Vic Fangio speaks to reporters prior to practice on July 24, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Relationships remain everything in the NFL, and Kuper’s prior connection to Fangio proved pivotal. Multiple league sources confirmed that Fangio — now in his third season as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator and one of the most respected defensive minds in football — strongly endorsed Kuper for the job. Hall of Famer Munchak added his own positive recommendation. That high-level backing gave Sirianni the confidence to pull the trigger on the hire.

Kuper spent four seasons (2022-2025) as the Vikings’ offensive line coach before Minnesota moved in a different direction, bringing in former New York Jets offensive line coach Keith Carter. His tenure in Minnesota yielded mixed results under high expectations. Standout left tackle Christian Darrisaw developed into one of the league’s top young bookends early in his career, and 2025 first-round pick Donovan Jackson showed promise.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill also earned a Pro Bowl nod and posted strong PFF grades in recent seasons under Kuper’s watch. However, interior players such as center Garrett Bradbury and guard Ed Ingram showed noticeable improvement only after departing the organization, raising questions about consistency in player development.

It is worth noting that Kuper was not the run-game coordinator in Minnesota either — that responsibility fell to running backs coach Curtis Modkins, who, ironically, had also previously served on Fangio’s Broncos staff.

Kuper also shares a tangential connection with the new offensive coordinator during Mannion’s final year as an active NFL quarterback.

While the ultimate verdict on Kuper in Philadelphia will be determined by on-field results — particularly how the offensive line adapts to the new Shanahan/McVay-influenced scheme featuring more outside zone runs, lateral movement, and scheme-reliant blocking — the strong endorsement from Fangio should provide at least some reassurance amid the fanbase’s skepticism.