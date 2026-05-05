What Bringing Dom DiSandro Back Means For Eagles And How Any Reid's Culture Remains Alive In Organization

If you watched a Philadelphia Eagles game over the last 27 years, it was easy to spot Dom DiSandro.

DiSandro was always spotted near Andy Reid during and after games when the Eagles were making their run of five NFC Championship Game appearances in eight seasons. He was spotted on the hard turf at Veterans Stadium with Reid and even more noticeable once HD cameras were put into place at Lincoln Financial Field.

Figured as a Reid staple, DiSandro stuck around as the Eagles let Reid go and he headed to Kansas City. He has never left -- and never been more prevalent. That's why when the Eagles reached a contract extension with DiSandro, it was massive for the future of the organization.

An icon of sorts, synonymous with the blue-collar city of Philadelphia, DiSandro has grown even more popular since Nick Sirianni has taken over as head coach. Sure he's been around Chip Kelly and Doug Pederson, who won the franchise's first Super Bowl, but the rise of social media has given even more prominence to DiSandro.

"Big Dom" oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches and executives. Other jobs DiSandro has with the Eagles are directing security at the team's training complex, responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics, and provides education on the NFL's personal conduct policy.

His official titles with the Eagles? Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer/Gameday Coaching Operations. The Eagles thought so highly of DiSandro they paid his $100,000 fine following an incident with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw that resulted in both player and staffer getting ejected from the game.

Philadelphia even added DiSandro to the coaching staff the year following the incident. as DiSandro has the headset on with head coach Nick Sirianni when he isn't doing other sideline duties.

DiSandro isn't just a fan favorite in Philadelphia. There are a lot of tasks he handles behind the scenes that keeps the Eagles running. The Eagles are one of the best-run organizations in the NFL for a reason, and it starts with DiSando doing the tasks that are hard to accomplish.

This is part of the Andy Reid philosophy the Eagles kept around even after Reid's departure. A lot of aspects on how the Eagles build their roster, run their front office, handle off-field business in the Jefferson Health Training Complex is because of Reid. His presence is still around the practice facility, even though Reid hasn't coached the Eagles nor been their Executive Vice President of Football Operations in 13 years.

Keeping DiSandro around is a part of the legacy Reid built in Philadelphia, a legacy the Eagles keep around to this day. Reid ran a first-class organization when he was coaching the Eagles, enough where owner Jeffrey Lurie and team president Joe Banner were convinced was going to bring the franchise a Super Bowl someday.

That happened after Reid was let go, winning two Super Bowls on the heels of Reid's philosophy.

DiSandro is one of the remaining remnants of Reid, his first year being Reid's first year (1999). He was even in Philadelphia before Howie Roseman (2000), another staple in the Reid era who rose to the top of the front office.

Both DiSandro and Roseman aren't playing the games, but are massive toward why the Eagles continue to be one of the top franchises in the NFL.

As long as Roseman is running the Eagles front office, DiSandro will be there with him.