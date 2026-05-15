What Eagles Fans Will Really Like About The 2026 Schedule -- And What They Won't

The Philadelphia Eagles schedule is out -- and it's certainly one of the more intriguing ones in recent years.

Thanks to the NFL creating more primetime windows than ever, the Eagles certainly were thrust into the spotlight. The Eagles are going to play in five primetime games and eight standalone games this season.

Philadelphia doesn't have a lot of 1 p.m. ET kickoffs either, as the Eagles play in a 4:25 p.m. ET time slot or later a whomping 10 times in the regular season. This isn't even counting the 9:30 a.m. ET start against the Jaguars in London.

Even with all the different start times and days, there are a few things to like about the Eagles schedule. There are also some aspects of the schedule not to like.

With the schedule finally official, these are the interesting parts of the Eagles schedule that will help determine the won-loss record of 2026.

Back-to-back home games! And back-to-back-to-back home games!

One of the biggest quirks on the Eagles schedule last year was a first in NFL history. The Eagles were the first defending Super Bowl champion not to play back-to-back home games the following season. This was with the Eagles facing 10+ playoff opponents form the previous season.

The NFL rectified that wrong this season, as the Eagles will play consecutive home games in Weeks 6 and 7 and Week 15 and 16. They'll host the Panthers in Week 6 then have eight days to prepare for the Cowboys on 'Monday Night Football."

This gets even better. The Eagles host the Colts in Week 14 at Lincoln Financial Field (December 13) , then will host the Super Bowl champion Seahawks in Week 15 (Saturday, December 19), then have five days to prepare for the Texans on Christmas Eve (Thursday, December 24).

While it's a short week at the end of the stretch, that's back-to-back-to back home games for the holiday season. Crazy the NFL gave the Eagles this advantage.

Even counting the bye week (Week 10), the Eagles also have consecutive home games in Week 9 (Giants) and Week 11(Steelers). The Eagles will be home five times in a six-week span (counting the bye week) -- and eight times in an 11-week span.

No bye week after London

The Eagles are heading to London to play the Jaguars in Week 5 (and yes they are the road team). This is the longest trip on the schedule and will be one of the most hectic weeks of the year.

The last time the Eagles were in London? They followed up with a bye week. That won't be the case this time around.

After the London trip, the Eagles will fly home to Philadelphia and host the Panthers the next week. To make this matchup even more interesting, the Panthers will be coming off of their bye week to face the Eagles (their bye week is Week 5).

How does this make sense? The Panthers matchup certainly isn't in the Eagles favor, but it's the start of consecutive home games.

No flights for 44 days!

This is one of the more interesting quirks on the schedule. After the Eagles fly home from London in Week 5, they will not have to get on a plane until their Thanksgiving matchup with the Cowboys -- seriously.

That's 44 days in-between flights, which is a huge advantage for the Eagles. They'll return home from London on October 11 then not fly anywhere until Dallas on November 24 (the day before Thanksgiving).

During that 44-day stretch, the Eagles are home for 21 days. The Eagles will take the train to Washington for their Week 8 matchup (November 1). The Eagles are then home against the Giants in Week 9 (November 8), then have a bye week before a home matchup against the Steelers in Week 11 (November 22).

The Eagles will play four home games in a five-game stretch. Counting the bye week, they'll be in Philadelphia five weeks in a six-week stretch.

Eagles are playing four teams coming off their bye week

The Eagles have another interesting schedule quirk regarding their 2026 slate. Philadelphia will be playing four teams coming off their bye week this year.

The Panthers were mentioned earlier when the Eagles get back form London, as the Eagles face Carolina in Week 6 (Panthers bye week is Week 5). The Eagles will play the Commanders as Washington is coming off its bye week (Week 7) -- six days fater the Eagles play the Cowboys (figure that out).

The Giants have their bye week in Week 8. The Eagles face the Giants in Week 9, making that two consecutive weeks the Eagles face a team coming off their bye week.

The last team is the Colts, who have their bye Week in Week 13 and teh Eagles face them in Week 14.

The Eagles are at home for all four of these matchups, but these home games won't be easy with these teams getting extra rest. Not exactly a home-field advantage.

The weird schedule days

The Eagles play on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, which are short weeks since both those games are on a Thursday. They play a Saturday game in Week 15 (which is also a short week from Sunday to Saturday).

The Eagles play two "Monday Night Football" games this year, then follow both of them up with a Sunday game -- so there's even more short weeks. There's a game in London too and a game the week following London, so that alters things a bit.

The Eagles play consecutive Sunday games in the United States just three times this season, not counting London because of the international travel and different time zone. This means the Eagles will operate on a "normal" schedule for only six weeks during the year.

A "normal" week is first practice Wednesday with practices Thursday and Friday and a walkthrough and/or travel day Saturday. This is how the NFL has changed with their scheduling and want to take advantage of every primetime and holiday spot they can. The flex scheduling isn't even included.

This is the new era of the NFL. The Eagles are a major player in it because they get massive ratings and are must-see TV.