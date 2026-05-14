The Philadelphia Eagles 2026 schedule is finally here!

The opponents have been known for a while, and other parts of the schedule have been leaked or revealed during NFL schedule week. The Eagles are going to play on Thanksgiving and are part of the NFL record nine International Series games.

Those are just two of the standalone games on the Eagles 2026 schedule. The Eagles are expecting to have significantly more standalone and primetime games on the 2026 slate.

With the schedule unveiled, this is the 2026 Eagles schedule. Below are the eight primetime and standalone games.

Week Day Opponent Time Network 1 Sun., Sept. 13 vs. Commanders 4:25 p.m. Fox 2 Sun. Sept. 20 at Titans 1 p.m. Fox 3 Mon., Sept. 28 at Bears (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 4 Sun., Oct. 4 vs. Rams 1 p.m. Fox 5 Sun., Oct. 11 at Jaguars (London) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 6 Sun., Oct. 18 Panthers 1 p.m. CBS 7 Mon. Oct. 26 vs. Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ESPN 8 Sun., Nov. 1 at Commanders (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 9 Sun., Nov. 8 vs. Giants 1 p.m. Fox 10 Bye 11 Sun., Nov. 22 vs. Steelers 4:25 p.m. CBS 12 Thurs., Nov. 26 at Cowboys (Thanksgiving) 4:30 p.m. Fox 13 Sun., Dec. 6 at Cardinals 4:05 p.m. Fox 14 Sun., Dec. 13 vs. Colts 1 p.m. Fox 15 Sat., Dec. 19 vs. Seahawks 5 p.m. Fox 16 Thurs., Dec. 24 vs. Texans (Christmas Eve) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 17 Sun., Jan. 3 at 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC 18 Sun., Jan. 10 at Giants TBD TBD

Primetime and standalone games

Here's some details about the primetime games and what has been confirmed to Eagles on SI:

Week 3: at Chicago Bears (MNF)

The Eagles head to Chicago for a primetime matchup with the Bears, the first of several primetime slates already on the 2026 schedule. This is one of teh biggest early-seaosn matchups for the Eagles, a true test to see where they rank as a NFC contender.

This will be a showdown in what could be the Eagles final trip to Soldier Field as the Bears are searching for a new stadium. The Eagles will be searching for revenge against the Bears for the Black Friday blowout last year.

Week 5: at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

The Eagles are heading to London again, and facing a familiar opponent when they went to London the last time in the Jaguars. The stadium will be different as they head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (played in Wembley Stadium the last time).

Good new for teh Eagles overseas trip? They'll be teh road team instead of the home team. They gave up a home game the last time they played outside the United States.

Week 7: vs. Dallas Cowboys (MNF)

The first of two matchups with the Cowboys will be in primetime on "Monday Night Football." This will be the first time the Eagles will play Dallas on "Monday Night Football" since 2021 and the first time they'll host Dallas on "Monday Night Football" since 2005.

The Eagles and Cowboys always seem destined for standalone matchups. They have played in a standalone game (their own time slot) in 22 of the last 23 seasons. Eagles-Cowboys is a must-watch matchup for the league.

Week 8: at Washington Commanders (SNF)

The Eagles will play on "Sunday Night Football" against the Commanders at Northwest Stadium to kick off November.

Jaden Hurts and Jayden Daniels is a box office matchup, and made for primetime. This is the second of the two matchups between the Eagles and Commanders, as the NFC East rivals will play in Week 1 in Philadelphia.

Week 12: at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

The Eagles will play on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2015, holding a 6-1 record all time on the holiday. This is the second consecutive year the Eagles did not play on the Sunday of Thanksgiving week, as they hosted the Black Friday game last year.

This is the first time the Eagles will play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving since 2014 and the fourth time they'll play on the holiday in franchise history.

Week 15: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Saturday)

The Eagles will play the Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on the Saturday prior to Christmas Eve, giving them an extra day off before their "Thursday Night Football" appearance.

Instead of three days rest, the Eagles will have four with the Saturday-Thursday turnaround. This is a benefit for the Eagles.

The Eagles are looking to end a long drought against the Seahawks. They are 0-8 in their last eight game against the Seahawks, not winning against Seattle since 2008. Philadelphia hasn't won a home game against Seattle since 1989, one of the longest current droughts in the NFL.

Week 16: vs. Houston Texans (Christmas Eve)

Christmas Eve at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles will play in a primetime game on Christmas Eve against the Texans in what will be the only game on that date. The Texans game is part of the "Thursday Night Football" package, so that fulfills the TNF obligations that each team has to play one TNF game a year (Thanksgiving is not considered a TNF game).

Week 17: at San Francisco 49ers (SNF)

The Eagles avoided the Mexico City game with the 49ers, but they'll have a late season clash in Santa Clara with "Sunday Night Football." This will be the Eagles' third straight primetime/standalone game -- all coming in the final quarter of the season.

This is one of the farthest road trips of the season for the Eagles.