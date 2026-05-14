Every Eagles Primetime Game: TV Schedule, Dates and Matchups

The Philadelphia Eagles have a loaded primetime slate in 2026.

This shouldn't come as a surprise given how the Eagles draw in the television ratings and their consistent status as a Super Bowl contender. The NFL creating even more primetime and standalone windows has a lot to do with it as well.

The Eagles were going to have a lot of primetime games, especially since the maximum number the NFL has handed out has varied between six and seven (Kansas City Chiefs had seven last year). As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Eagles had five primetime games last season.

There are a lot of primetime games on the Eagles schedule this season. Counting the standalone games on the slate (Thanksgiving and London are two of them), the Eagles have eight primetime/standalone games on the schedule.

Here's a look at all the primetime games on the 2026 schedule confirmed to Eagles On SI, along with how the schedule favors and doesn't favor Philadelphia.

Week 3: at Chicago Bears (MNF)

The Eagles will get their rematch with the Bears in what will be a showdown between two of the Super Bowl contenders in the NFC. This is a huge early-season test for the Eagles and one of the better early-season "Monday Night Football" matchups.

Why this matchup favors the Eagles: The Eagles get back-to-back road games in Week 2 and 3, but the NFL did Philadelphia a favor by giving them eight days rest between their Week 2 game against the Titans and their Week 3 showdown against the Bears.

Why this matchup doesn't favor the Eagles: The Eagles have a short week to prepare for the Rams in Week 4. Even though the game is at home, this is a quick turnaround to face a Super Bowl contender before Philadelphia heads to London in Week 5.

Week 7: vs. Dallas Cowboys (MNF)

The first of two crucial NFC East matchups with the Cowboys will be in Philadelphia in Week 7. Normally the time when the first matchup with Dallas occurs on the schedule, it is interesting the Eagles face the Cowboys at home for the second consecutive year (they usually alternate year over year).

Why this matchup favors the Eagles: The Eagles do get the Cowboys on a Monday night to make up for the short week on Thanksgiving later in the season, so that's a plus. Philadelphia also gets Dallas at home to start, so an opportunity to make an early statement in the NFC East on home turf.

Why this matchup doesn't favor the Eagles: The Eagles will have a short week to face the Commanders the following week (face Washington on SNF).

Week 8: at Washington Commanders (SNF)

The Eagles are getting the Commanders out of the way early with the second of two matchups at Northwest Stadium on "Sunday Night Football." Playing the Commanders on Sunday night is a rarity, but a testament to how good the Commanders have become over the past few years.

Why this matchup favors the Eagles: There isn't much to like about this matchup at all. This game is six days after the Cowboys showdown and it's on the road. Not exactly favorable for Philadelphia.

Why this matchup doesn't favor the Eagles: Washington has the edge here, facing Philadelphia on a short week at home. The Commanders know the Eagles are going to beat themselves up against the Cowboys six days prior -- and they get Philadelphia in their own stadium.

Week 16: vs. Houston Texans (Christmas Eve, TNF)

The Eagles get the Texans on a short week with their lone "Thursday Night Football" matchup of the seaosn, playing in a standalone game on Christmas Eve for the first time. Of course the Eagles have played on Christmas Eve before, but with the rest of the league when Christmas fell on a Sunday or Monday.

Why this matchup favors the Eagles: The Eagles are facing the Seahawks in a standalone game on the Saturday prior to Christmas Eve, as the NFL gave them four days of rest instead of three. This is a huge benefit to the Eagles, who are playing back-to-back games at home.

Why this matchup doesn't favor the Eagles: Christmas Eve is still a short week, and the Eagles are playing another holiday game. The Eagles are playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas this year (technically Christmas Eve), but the NFL is banking on the franchise to deliver monster ratings.

Week 17: at San Francisco 49ers (SNF)

The final primetime game of the season is a showdown against a Super Bowl contender in the 49ers. This is a rematch of last season's playoff game -- and perhaps a battle for the top seed in the conference.

Why this matchup favors the Eagles: The Eagles get 10 days to play the 49ers after playing on Christmas Eve. They also avoid the Saturday slate in Week 17 (two games) and have an extended break against a team that plays its best football later in the year.

Why this matchup doesn't favor the Eagles: Playing the 49ers is always tough, but it would have been better for the Eagles to play San Francisco earlier in the season. Instead the Eagles will play the Rams early in their NFC West slate and the 49ers at the end of the year. At least the Eagles get 10 days to prepare for the 49ers.