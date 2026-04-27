'Open To Carrying Four,' Cole Payton Joins The Eagles' QB Factory

PHILADELPHIA – On paper, the Eagles’ quarterback room looked completely full.

Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts anchors the group, backed by one of the league’s most promising young backups in Tanner McKee and the ultimate veteran insurance policy in 38-year-old Andy Dalton.

Most organizations would have stopped there. The Eagles and their famed “Quarterback Factory” operate with a different mindset.

By selecting North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton with the 178th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, GM Howie Roseman doubled down on his belief that you can never have too much talent at the game’s most important position.

The move wasn’t born of immediate need—it was a best player available, long-term vision.

An Unconventional Prospect with Upside

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Payton is far from a conventional pocket passer. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound dual-threat quarterback plays with the explosive athleticism that draws comparisons to a left-handed Taysom Hill.

Yet he also thrived in North Dakota State’s pro-style offense, completing an impressive 72% of his passes as a starter despite acknowledged mechanical inconsistencies that Eagles’ quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier needs to iron out.

The fit with Philadelphia’s offensive brain trust is intriguing. Between offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard, senior offensive assistant Jerrod Johnson, and Frazier, the Eagles possess one of the deepest collections of QB development expertise in the league.

They see Payton as a high-ceiling project with special traits worth refining.“Really, really athletic,” head coach Nick Sirianni said.

“Really good with the ball in his hands in the QB run game. Makes great decisions with the football, accurate passer — 72 percent last year as a starter,” the coach continued. “You can’t do that unless you make some good throws and go to the right place with the ball. But there are some ‘wow’ plays on his tape that are really impressive. I think I charted four times where he jumped over somebody… Big, strong. Really excited about him.”

Best Player on the Board

When asked why the team used a draft pick on a position where they already had three established options, Roseman kept it simple: “He was the highest guy on the board.”

Other quarterbacks available at that spot included LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier (who carried a medical flag) and Arkansas’ Taylen Green.

The Eagles liked Payton’s combination of size, athleticism, and production enough to pull the trigger.

The selection also provided further roster flexibility. Roseman had already traded a seventh-round pick this spring to acquire Dalton, adding proven experience. Now, with McKee and Payton both on the roster, the Eagles have tradeable assets if injuries elsewhere create needs during the season.

Roseman is prepared to keep four QBs if he has to, but it should be noted that the Eagles selected Kyle McCord at No. 181 last year and were able to get him through waivers after a nondescript preseason and onto the practice squad.

The same shouldn’t be ruled out for Payton, though the team will give him every opportunity to earn a roster spot.

“We talked about it: We’re open to carrying four quarterbacks, for sure,” Roseman said. “If you talk about it being the most important position in sports and you have four good ones, why wouldn’t you keep them?

“It’s no different than keeping 11 offensive linemen or an extra defensive lineman. For us, if we weren’t going to take [Payton[ just because of what we have at the position right now, it didn’t seem to make sense. It’s not consistent with our philosophy.”

Payton begins his professional journey this week at rookie minicamp. With limited reps during OTAs, minicamp, and training camp, his development will rely heavily on the high-quality individual coaching and the developmental periods during the summer.

For an organization that has prioritized quarterback depth and development in recent years, adding Payton fits the blueprint.

The 2027 quarterback room may look very different than today’s — and that’s exactly how the Eagles want it. In Roseman’s view, you don’t wait for need at the most important position. You stockpile talent whenever the value is right.