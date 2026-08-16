BALTIMORE – It’s back to the drawing board for the Eagles after the first game of the preseason.

Sure, it was a vanilla offensive game plan, and the defense was filled with players such as Jose Ramirez, Ambry Thomas, Zion Walker, and others who will struggle to find a home on the final roster.

Still, it was an unsightly first half that didn't improve in the second half, and the result was a lackluster 24-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The Eagles had just six first downs - four in the final five minutes of an out-of-reach game - to the Ravens' 31 and managed just 159 yards of offense - most of which came in the final five minutes - to Baltimore's 440. The Eagles also committed 10 penalties for 96 yards to the Ravens' 3-for-25.

The Eagles TD came with 2:14 left in the game on a 6-yard TD throw from rookie Cole Payton to Erik Ezukamma.

Ravens fourth-string quarterback Joe Fagnano, who went to Williamsport High School in north-central Pennsylvania. Fagnano took over early for Baltimore’s backup to Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley.

He moved the offense well against an overmatched Eagles defense. The 24 points could have been much higher. That could be a credit to the way the Eagles’ defense battled, but only on rare occasions.

Count Kelee Ringo and Shaun Wade in that battling group. After being called for a 16-yard pass interference penalty to set Baltimore up inside the 5, Ringo had an athletic interception in the end zone in the dying seconds of the first half to keep the game at 7-0.

Wade forced a turnover with a good hustle play. After letting receiver Elijah Sarratt get past him, Wade rose from the ground and chased him down to punch the ball free. Thomas fell on it.

Usually, when a team wins the turnover battle, they win the game, but the Eagles’ offense couldn’t do much of anything all night. It did not convert a third down and went three-and-out seven times.

Special Teams Turning Point

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) completes a pass to wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (6) during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TURNING POINT

Eagles special teams allowed 19-yard punt return after 49-yard punt set them up inside Eagles territory. It took Ravens five plays to score the first points of the game, which came on a 16-yard TD throw from rookie Fagnano to rookie Ja’Kobi Lane on third-and five. It looked like Kelee Ringo and safety Michael Carter were victimized. The touchdown was all Baltimore needed to win the game.

STUDS

Ty Robinson. The Eagles' second-year defensive tackle turned the corner the last couple of camp practices, then really turned it with a seven-yard sack after the Ravens had reached the Eagles’ 28 on their first drive of the game. He did get hit with a roughing penalty late in the fourth quarter.

Jeremiah Trotter. The backup linebacker continued his strong summer by being all over the field. He had five tackles and a sack.

Eagles backup edge rushers. That would be Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa, who did some nice things in their handful of snaps. Epenesa had three tackles. While Ebiketie did not show up on the stat sheet, he was disruptive.

It Was A Struggle For Eagles Quarterbacks

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) passes in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DUDS

Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee. Oof. They led the offense to just two first downs in the first half with 81 total yards. Dalton was 3-for-6 for 20 yards and a passer rating. McKee, who played the second and third quarters, was 6-for-10 for 35 yards.

Mac McWilliams. The cornerback had a few good practices recently, but struggled. He allowed three long passes, covering 18 and 19 yards twice. He was called for holding twice. The good news? He led the team with 10 tackles.

Jake Majors. The backup center, who also got some work at guard, was flagged for holding to sabotage the only halfway decent drive the Eagles had in the first half and whiffed on a block to give up an easy sack in the third quarter.

Darius Cooper. A camp darling, the WR had a ball sail through his hands on third-and-five that would’ve given the Eagles their first first down of the game. As it was, it was another punt, marking a third straight three-and-out to open the game. He was targeted five times, making just two catches for 21 yards.

INJURIES

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett suffered what appeared to be some sort of lower body injury but walked off on his own power. He did not return.

CONCLUSION

The Eagles may be in the market for a depth cornerback. The players there now struggled, despite Ringo’s pick and Wade’s hustle play.