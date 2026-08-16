The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off their preseason against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. As expected, the starters did not play in the preseason opener.

Who shined amongst the players that participated for the Eagles in the first half? Who struggled? There were a few studs and duds.

The studs

Ty Robinson

Robinson has come along in recent practices, and that was on display in the first quarter. The second-year defensive tackle sacked Tyler Huntley on second-and-10 from the Eagles' 28-yard line when the Ravens were driving.

The 7-yard loss had tremendous impact on the outcome of the drive, as Tyler Loop missed a 49-yard field goal and the Ravens scored no points. Robinson beat Emory Jones with an inside move and easily got to Huntley.

This was a big sack for Robinson, enough where he helps his case to stick around.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

An opportunity to start has been massive for Trotter Jr., who continues to prove why he deserves to start somewhere in this league. Trotter had a sack on the Eagles' first defensive series, and easily got pressure on third-and-6 from midfield that forced a Joe Fagnano incompletion.

“This is a guy that I believe is a STARTING linebacker in the NFL.”@RossTuckerNFL raves over Eagles LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: pic.twitter.com/f12NQn8Ffd — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) August 15, 2026

Trotter Jr. was likely held on teh third down pressure attempt, as he went right up the A-gap to force the ball out of Fagnano's hands. Trotter had five tackles (two solo) and a sack in the first half.

Kelee Ringo

Ringo had a late penalty in the first half that cost the Eagles. He was man-to-man and in the position needed to make a play against Xavier Guillory, but got too handsy on a bad throw. The 16-yard pass interference penalty significantly hurt Ringo and the defense, but he quickly made up for it.

On the next play, Ringo picked off Joe Fagnano in the end zone to take points off the board for the Ravens. Fangano rolled to his right and looked for Guillory again -- but there was Ringo to make an athletic play and get both feet in the end zone for the interception and a touchback.

This was the standout play for the Eagles in the first half, and kept it a one-score game.

The duds

Andy Dalton

The starting quarterback in this one did not look good in the firts quarter -- the quarter he played.

Dalton finished 3-of-6 for 20 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per attempt. He was 1of-3 for 8 yards on third down, the lone reception to Grant Calcaterra. The Eagles didn't even get a first down when Dalton was in the game -- running nine plays for 12 yards.

Dalton entered this game as the front runner for the QB2 job, but Tanner McKee has slowly been creeping up to him in the competition. The Eagles actually moved the ball when McKee was in the game, and he played with mostly the third team.

A disappointing night for Dalton, enough where the Eagles have to give McKee a longer look at QB2 next week.

Jake Majors

Majors took away a first down run by Will Shipley -- who ran the ball well in the first half -- with a holding penalty on second-and-8 from the Ravens' 42-yard line. The Eagles were driving when the holding penalty took place and the drive stalled (as the Eagles faced a third-and-12 a play after the holding penalty).

The Eagles have been giving Majors a look at center with the third team offense, and he's certainly on the roster bubble. The flag was a late one on Majors' hold, but those penalties are a tough pill to swallow when the offense needed a quarter-and-a-half to move the football.