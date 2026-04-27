Who is Joshua Weru? Why the Other IPP Player From Africa Can Be A Force With Uar Bernard

Uar Bernard was not the only player the Philadelphia Eagles brought in via the International Pathway Program in this draft.

Once the NFL Draft concluded, the Eagles went to work on a another player from the IPP they really liked. The Eagles didn't select Joshua Weru in the draft, but they made sure Weru was on their 90-man roster this summer.

Like Jordan Mailata, Weru is a former rugby player. He played for the Kenya Simbas in the national rugby 15s team before trying out American football. Weru has never played American football, similar to Bernard and Jordan Mailata eight years ago. He played for the Kenyan national team until joining the International Pathway Program in December.

Weru is the first Kenyan and East African athlete to sign with the IPP, and the first Kenyan player to play in the NFL. When Weru played rugby, he was described as having "explosive speed, powerful tackling, and relentless physicality," Those skills will translate to the NFL, where Weru will learn defensive end.

Why Eagles were fortunate to get Weru

Like Bernard, there were projections that teams were going to use a seventh-round pick to draft Weru. The Eagles used this strategy with Mailata eight years ago, trading back into the seventh round to select Mailata.

The Eagles had three seventh-round picks due to multiple trades during the draft, using one of them on Bernard (No. 251). They didn't pick Weru at No. 252, taking their chances Weru would be around in undrfated free agency.

They were correct in that assessment, landing Weru in the undrafted free agent period. All 32 teams, including the Eagles, passed on Weru in the draft.

The Eagles gambled Weru would be available, and they won. Now they just have to develop him and grow him into a pass rusher.

Patience, patience, patience

Like Bernard, the Eagles will have to be patient with Weru's development. He is still learning the game of football and has never participated in a practice -- and won't until he steps on the field until minicamp.

This summer will be a rough one for Weru, as he'll learn technique and bend while studying how to rush the passer. The process will be long, and the chances of making the 53-man roster are very slim, but the Eagles can create an extra spot on the practice squad for Weru.

They'll certainly use that slot and protect Bernard on the 53-man roster, based on how the summer goes. The Eagles are deep at pass rusher with Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Arnold Ebiketie -- so there' no need for Weru to immediately contribute.

The connection with Bernard

While Bernard was drafted by the Eagles and Weru was signed as an undrfated free agent, both will be together on the defensive line in the same rookie class. Bernard can learn defensive tackle and Weru will learn how to play the edge under defensive line coach Clitt Hurtt.

Similar to how Bernard was explosive at the HBCU Combine, Wedu showcased his athleticism at his pro day. He had a 40-yard dash time of 4.45 with 1.59 10-yard split, 41 1/2-inch vertical, and an 11-2 broad jump.

The athleticism was worth taking the gamble, and the Eagles have the coaches in Hurtt and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to develop both. Wedu and Bernard will grow together at the Jefferson Health Training Complex and learn how to play football.

Three years from now, the results may pay off for both. They are a massive part of the Eagles future.