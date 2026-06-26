Why C.J. Gardner-Johnson Is Wrong For His Comments Over Eagles Breaking Up

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been on the Philadelphia Eagles for two separate stints. He's recorded six interceptions in each of the two seasons he was on the Eagles, and has reached the Super Bowl in both of those seasons.

Gardner-Johnson played a key role on both Eagles' NFC Championship teams, and is a part of their Super Bowl LIX title team. For all the production Gardner-Johnson has accumulated with the Eagles, he has left in controversial fashion both teams.

The Eagles chose not to re-sign him in 2023, partly due to how Gardner-Johnson and his camp handled the offseason. They brought him back in free agency in 2024 then proceded to trade him to the Houston Texans in 2025.

Gardner-Johnson has been on four different teams since his departure from the Eagles last offseason, the latest being the Buffalo Bills.

Even though Gardner-Johnson is a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles, controversy has seemed to follow him. Usually coming from his mouth or social media presence, Gardner-Johnson has been more trouble for a lot of teams than he's worth.

The former Eagles safety spoke with The Athletic this week and had a subtle jab at the Eagles and their championship roster. Gardner-Johnson seems to be happy what what's going on this offseason with the Eagles, or what's transpired since their Super Bowl title.

“Saquon (Barkley), I hope you’re happy!” Gardner-Johnson said to The Athletic. “You see that band’s getting broken up.”

Gardner-Johnson couldn't be more wrong with that statement, at least right now.

The Eagles aren't breaking up

When a roster has a lot of highly-paid talent like the Eagles, decisions have to be made in terms of contracts. The Eagles certainly weren't going to keep every free agent, not when teams are going to overpay their talent to get them on their roster.

Jalen Hurts had a guaranteed salary of $51.5 million this year and is the franchise quarterback. Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun each make $16.75 million guaranteed, while DeVonta Smith makes $14 million and Landon Dickerson $10 million. Jordan Mailata is at $7 million.

That's $116 million in guaranteed money to six players. There would have been more guarantees coming if A.J. Brown didn't want to be traded. The Eagles have a 53-man roster and seven players would have been paid $29 million guaranteed (per Over The Cap).

There were always going to be players the Eagles couldn't bring back, even if they wanted to. Philadelphia wanted to bring Blankenship back, but Houston's offer was too great. They could have afforded to keep Gardner-Johnson, but he was more trouble than he was worth.

The Eagles have also drafted very well in recent years. Jordan Davis just received his massive extension, and Jalen Carter's may be coming soon. Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell, and Jalyx Hunt are extension eligible after this season, so they'll have to be paid soon.

Nolan Smith could still receive a contract extension. The same goes for Tyler Steen.

Hurts and Smith could be getting second extensions, so where is all this money coming from? That's a significant part of the Eagles core, including the players that are already locked into contract extensions (Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Jordan Mailata, Zack Baun, Jonathan Greenard).

Where does Gardner-Johnson feel the Eagles are breaking up? Because he's not a part of that core?

Gardner-Johnson never was part of that core, but he probably should have been. He was excellent on the field, but whatever happened off the field in both Eagles stints wasn't worth the franchise keeping him around.

Where Gardner-Johnson could be right

The Eagles do have to make a decision on Hurts' next contract, likely after this seaosn. This is a big year for Hurts, as his $51.5 million guaranteed salary drops to $22 million in 2027 -- then none in 2028. A big season will get Hurts a second contract extension.

Gardner-Johnson appeared to be upset over Barkley getting a new contract one year after rushing for 2,504 yards (including postseason) and carrying the Eagles to a Super Bowl title. Barkley became the highest-paid running back in NFL history -- while Gardner-Johnson was traded.

Barkey is everything a locker room could ask for. That remains to be seen with Gardner-Johnson, as six other teams have decided he wasn't worth the trouble. Perhaps the Bills will think otherwise.

This could be Barkley's last year in Philadelphia too, whether he has an excellent season or not. Barkley has a massive contract that goes until the 2028 season, but the Eagles can get out of it with a post-June 1 cut or trade next offseason. With all the extensions due, Barkley could be expendable as a veteran player.

Lane Johnson is in his mid 30s and Landon Dickerson may be one injury away from calling it a career. Baun may also be expendable if Jeremiah Trotter Jr. continues to play well, but Baun has been worth every penny for the Eagles.

The Eagles still haven't given Jalen Carter a contract extension yet and Nolan Smith may not get an extension either. If the Eagles do trade Carter and don't sign him to an extension, Gardner-Johnson's claim has more merit.

Philadelphia did move on from A.J. Brown, but that was his choice. The Eagles wanted to keep him around.

This all comes back to Hurts. If he doesn't have a good season, the Eagles will have a decision to make and may have to pivot at quarterback. They've done it before and kept winning.

Roster turnover happens in football, which is part of the business. Core players lasting more than five years together is a rarity in the NFL.

The Eagles could revamp their roster, but they have a lot of young talent waiting in the wings because they drafted well. That's why the train will keep chugging.

Even if Gardner-Johnson is right, the Eagles are in good shape regarding their roster construction. There's stability in Philadelphia, unlike Gardner-Johnson's career.