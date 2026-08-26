7 Winners, 3 Losers From Eagles Open Practice at the Linc: More INT for Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles had another impressive turnout for their open training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field, as over 45,000 fans showed up to watch the team at the end of training camp. The open practice on a Tuesday night was bizarre given it's been on Sundays in years past, but the fans showed up anyway.

There should be more open practices for fans and training camp should have more access for them, as that access was how the NFL became the power it is today. But I digress.

The observations and practice recap explained what happened in this practice in full detail. There were a lot of winners and losers in this one as well.

One more camp practice to go.

Winners

Tariq Woolen: This was a dominant night for Woolen in front of Eagles fans, as he intercepted Jalen Hurts twice. The first was on a Hurts pass intended for DeVonta Smith on an out on the left sideline while the second ened up being a pick six. This camp has been up-and-down for Woolen, but when he's good -- he's very good.

Saquon Barkley: The Eagles had success on the wheel route in this camp, and it was Barkley's turn to get in on the action. With Zack Baun having tight coverage on Barkley, Jalen Hurts was able to lob the ball into the bucket for a touchdown to Barkley in a red zone drill. Again, this offense goes through Barkley and that will be shown throughout the year.

Nolan Smith: With all the talk about Jalyx Hunt this summer, easy to forget Smith has performed well. Smith was able to beat Lane Johnson on an inside move and get a sack on Jalen Hurts. Even without Jonathan Greenard in camp, Smith and Hunt are generating consistent pressure on the outside. This pass rush is going to be good.

Makai Lemon: The Eagles are trying to get Lemon involved in the offense, and found a creative way to use him out of the backfield. Lemon had a touchdown on a wheel route (again with the the wheel route), as Sean Mannion confused the defense to get Lemon wide open. Lemon could be a gadget-type player for the Eagles in the early going as he gets acclimated to the offense.

Elijah Moore: It's really going to be hard for the Eagles to cut Moore, as he just keeps making plays. Andy Dalton hit Moore on a crossing route that ended up a touchdown because of Moore generating yards after the catch. This has been the most noticeable part of Moore's game this summer, and what this offense is looking for. The Moore decision is the toughest for the initial 53.

Quinyon Mitchell: This was a flex practice for Mitchell, as he flexed his muscles to the fans on how good he is. Mitchell had a pass breakup on an potential touchdown pass to Makai lemon in the end zone and forced a DeVonta Smith drop after catching up to him on a Jalen Hurts bomb. These are the plays elite cornerbacks make and Mitchell is making them nearly every practice. Buckle up for a big season -- again.

Moro Ojomo: Ojomo made Fred Johnson look like a turnstyle in this practice. This wasn't just Johnson either, but Ojomo is showing he can line up inside and outside to get pressure on the quarterback. Ojomo had two sacks in this practice and continues to flash. Winners and losers from camp are dropping at some point tomorrow, and Ojomo is a clear winner.

Losers

Jalen Hurts: The interceptions Hurts had were noticeable in the open practice, but the Eagles quarterback was just off throughout the session. Hurts missed a few deep passes and underthrew a few passes in a performance that wasn't his best. Perhaps the Eagles are trying to make Hurts more aggressive on his throws, yet this doesn't seem to be bringing out the best in him. We'll see what happens when the games count.

Fred Johnson: With Lane Johnson taking himself out of practice (we'll assume it's injury related and Johnson stepping in for Markel Bell (who was out), the night did not go well for Johnson at right tackle. Jalyx Hunt dominated Johnson on the night, making life very difficult for Hurts -- which led to his struggles. The Eagles can't have Johnson as the No. 3 tackle in Week 1, and that likely won't be the outcome.

Cole Wisniewski: Touched on this Monday, but Wisniewski is still out with a concussion. The smart move is to get Wisniewski right, but this significantly hurts his chances to make the 53-man roster. That's fine, as the Eagles will try to get Wisniewski on the practice squad if he doesn't come back (or just put him on IR). They do like his game.

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