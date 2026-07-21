For the first time in years, the NFL kickoff rules that were implemented last season turned a once-marginal role on the roster into a potential difference-maker. Kick returns and punt returns for that matter, have been a rare weak area for the Philadelphia Eagles over the years. With more emphasis by the league to generate increased kick returns, it's time the Eagles master that aspect of the game.

Per Pro Football Focus, the rule adjustments achieved the goal the league looked to accomplish. The kickoff return rate jumped to 76% after moving touchbacks to the 35-yard line, five yards further up field than previously. That was a 41.2% jump from the percentage of kickoffs that were returned in 2024.

Despite more chances for big plays in the kicking game last season, the Eagles averaged the third-fewest yards per return at 23.9 yards while ranking 28th in total kick return yards with 1,411.

Special teams coordinator Michael Clay looks forward to improving upon that mark this season.

"From a schematic standpoint, obviously, we didn’t play up to our expectations from a kickoff return standpoint and that all falls on me," Clay said in May.

"So going back, I spent a lot of time looking at what the tracks I want the return men to have, how we want our kickoff return, blocking assignments, how we want that [to look]. I’ve spent a lot of time on that and I’m actually looking forward to it when we go [to] OTAs and mandatory mini camps and putting pads on, trying to implement those so we can use that kickoff return as an advantage."

Who will return kicks for the Eagles?

The Eagles have not had a consistent field flipping return man since the days of Darren Sproles. They haven't had a kickoff returned for a touchdown since Wendell Smallwood in 2016.

Can Will Shipley turn a corner and change the narrative in 2026 and help achieve Clay's goals of an improved return game?

The running back has slid to RB3 on the depth chart behind Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby but enters training camp as the leading return man last year for Philadelphia. He racked up more than half of the team's kick return yards with 777, 14th-most in the NFL, on 29 returns. The fourth-round pick in 2024 was tied for ninth in yards per return at 26.8 and ripped off a 41-yard return for his longest of the season.

Bigbsy, who originally started in a kick return role once joining the Eagles after being traded from Jacksonville, struggled with ball security early on earning a benching at one point. The front office believed the running back could be successful returning kicks despite not having much experience doing so. However, in limited reps in 2024, he returned six kickoffs for an average of 32.5 yards per return. That ranked 9th in the NFL among players with at least five returns.

He returned nine kicks for the Eagles last year averaging 20.8 yards per return and could be in the mix with his explosive playmaking ability and improved ability to field kicks cleanly.

Other options

Outside of the two running backs, the Eagles have Britain Covey listed as the third option on the current depth chart. Now in his fifth season with the team, he presumably will serve as the main punt returner but did field five kickoffs last year for 125 yards (25.0 yards/return average).

Rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon could also be in the mix according to Clay, noting the 2024 season the first-round pick had success returning kicks at USC averaging 27.1 yards per return. Running back Dameon Pierce, who signed with the team in March is also listed as a candidate with 20 career kick returns under his belt.

Whoever ends up being the return man, the Eagles are hoping they can create some short-field situations for Jalen Hurts and the offense to help change the complexion of games.