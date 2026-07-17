3 Concerning Questions For Jake Elliott, Rocco Underwood And Eagles Special Teams

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

This is the case for the specialists on the Philadelphia Eagles. There was a significant change at long snapper this offseason and Braden Mann was re-signed (and deservingly so). Jake Elliott is also back at kicker after struggling for the second consecutive season.

While special teams isn't the most glamorous of the positions, the unit is crucial towards the Eagles' success. No one wants to see a missed field goal or a bad snap cost the Eagles a season.

Special teams is the final position group we'll focus on the position-by-position series. This has been a fun two-week exercise until training camp starts.

We have three questions that need to be addressed on special teams as this series concludes.

Here are all the previews on the defensive side of the ball in case you missed them.

Three questions at pass rusher: Are Eagles really interested in Maxx Crosby?

Three questions at defensive tackle: Are Eagles and Jalen Carter getting an extension done?

Three questions at linebacker: Is Jeremiah Trotter Jr. going to challenge Jihaad Campbell?

Three questions at cornerback: Who is the top backup to Tariq Woolen and Cooper DeJean?

Three questions at safety: Are Eagles really going with Marcus Epps?

Why haven't Eagles brought in competition for Jake Elliott?

Elliott has really struggled over the last two seasons, but the Eagles displayed their vote of confidence in him by not bringing in a kicker.

That may have been a mistake, based on how Elliott has performed over the last two years.

Elliott has hit just 48-of-63 field goals over the past two years, as the 76.2% field goal conversion is ranked 20th of 21 players with 50+ field goal attempts. Elliott is also 5-for-his-last-15 on field goal attempts of 50+ yards, a 33.3% conversion rate.

The Eagles and Elliott agreed to a pay cut from $6 million to $5 million, but that $5 million is guaranteed. Philadelphia is paying a lot of money to a kicker that is struggling to hit from distance.

This is why it's even more interesting the Eagles didn't bring in competition for Elliott, at least to keep him on his heels in training camp. One thing in giving Elliott a vote of confidence, but it's another thing to make Elliott earn that.

Wouldn't hurt for the Eagles to bring in a kicker to challenge Elliott, who hasn't been good in two years. That doesn't appear to be the case.

Is Rocco Underwood going to be the long snapper come Week 1?

The Eagles signed Underwood as an undrafted free agent this spring, and it was assumed they would bring in competition for the rookie. That hasn't happened, and Underwood is the long snapper heading into camp.

What about Week 1? That will be up to Underwood, who has an impressive resume leading up to this point. The Eagles need to figure out the long snapper issue, which may have led to Elliott's struggles kicking the football.

Charley Hughlett was the long snapper to open the 2025 season before he went on injured reserve and Cal Adomitis filled in for nine games. Last season was the first year since 1999 the Eagles had significant problems at long snapper.

Underwood is going to get a long look here. If he struggles this summer, the Eagles can always search for a veteran before the season. In the meantime, Underwood will get as mnay reps as he can.

Good bet he starts Week 1.

Who are the kick and punt returners?

This is what training camp is for, as there are two open spots available in the return game.

Will Shipley is the front runner to be the kick returner again, but the Eagles did bring in Dameon Pierce to compete with Shipley for the RB3 job. Shipley is the front runner for both and had an impressive spring.

Shipley appears to be in line for kick returner. What about punt returner?

Britain Covey was the punt returner over the past few seasons and could still win that job -- and be the sixth receiver in the process. Covey was one of the bets punt returners in the NFL just a few years ago, but Michael Clay also likes Cooper DeJean back there (Vic Fangio doesn't).

Both jobs may not be settled until the 53-man roster is set -- or until Week 1 game prep.