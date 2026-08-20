Before Thursday’s second joint practice between the Eagles and the New England Patriots, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni discussed the ongoing process of integrating new offensive coaches and aligning his staff ahead of the 2026 season.

About to enter season No. 6 in the big chair for the Eagles, Sirianni framed the transitions as a familiar and ultimately productive part of NFL life.

“It’s the way of the NFL,” Sirianni explained. “I know [Los Angeles Rams Head] Coach [Sean] McVay goes through this a lot and I know [San Francisco 49ers Head] Coach [Kyle] Shanahan goes through this a lot, and we’ve had to go through this a lot. One thing that’s awesome is you get to meet and work with different people.”

In some ways building new relationships can help invigorate a head coach, especially in a very challenging profession with production-based demands.

“That’s a great thing about football is it brings people together that you probably wouldn’t have ever met otherwise,” Sirianni said.

The Future Star?

Jul 30, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Enter Sean Mannion, the Eagles’ fifth offensive coordinator over the past five years following Shane Steichen, Brian Johnson, Kellen Moore, and Kevin Patullo.

In Philadelphia, the expectations are so high the end game has been a head-coaching job (Steichen and Moore) or a change-of-address form (Johnson and Patullo), and nothing in between.

Sirianni has no history with Mannion, who “revealed” himself in an exhaustive 17-deep coaching search that landed on the former backup quarterback’s football IQ and work ethic.

The Eagles believe they have found a future coaching star in Mannion but there is a process to getting there, according to Sirianni.

“You get to form these new relationships and everything like that, but there’s a lot of work obviously that goes into that as well of all the things that have to be taught and thought through,”Sirianni explained.

The detailed work required to get everyone on the same page, particularly in situational football and game management is an annual mountain that must be climbed because of the turnover.

“It’s getting everybody on the same page in that manner of the game management portion of it. So it’s fun,” the Eagles head coach said. “It’s a long process, but it is a big part of the process that we’ve got to go through and it’s always fun going through it with new guys.

The collaborative approach demands learning about each other.

“Not only are they learning about the way we attack in different ways offensively, defensively, but you’re also getting to learn how they’ve done it in the past,” said Sirianni. “That’s great collaboration because sometimes you’re like, ‘I haven’t thought about it that way.’”

Sirainni stressed that the goal is not to replicate previous seasons but to tailor the approach to the current roster.

“You find the best path for the 2026 Eagles. Not, ‘Hey, what the ’25 Packers did or what the ’24 Eagles did, but what’s the best path for this team?’ With that comes growth.”

Sirianni’s comments came as the Eagles continue preparations for the upcoming campaign, with the offensive staff trying to find an offensive identity.