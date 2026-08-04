Why Eagles Shouldn’t Bank on Makai Lemon Making Instant Impact in Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders in 41 days.

That may not be enough time for Makai Lemon to contribute the way the Eagles thought he would in his rookie season -- at least immediately.

Lemon left Monday's training camp practice -- the first in pads -- with an issue and didn't participate in team drills. That issue carried over on Tuesday, as he missed practice with a hamstring injury (you can read why Lemon was on the winners and losers from Monday here).

In case anyone forgot, Lemon missed the majority of the spring with a hamstring injury. Lemon was 100% going into camp and ready to go, even if he had to play some catch up in regards to the offense.

The hamstring injury was a bit of a concern. The Eagles don't view this issue as a long-term concern, but every practice Lemon sits stunts his development. This is a crucial week for the Eagles, who have six consecutive practices during the heat of training camp (three practices, walkthrough, two practices).

Lemon has essentially missed a practice-and-a-half. This is a rookie wide receiver that was expected to have a crucial role in the passing game.

Lemon needs chemistry with Jalen Hurts

Missing practice isn't good for Lemon, whether this hamstring injury lingers or not. Lemon may only miss a few days, but every session he misses affects his timing and chemistry with Hurts.

The Eagles are smart to make sure Lemon is 100% healthy before bringing him back out to practice. They'll need him healthy for a 17-game regular season -- and it is only August 4.

While there will be plenty of practices for Lemon to get acclimated to the passing game, he still has to get the timing down with Hurts and understand his role in the offense. Sitting on the sidelines and rehabbing isn't going to help Lemon, nor will his role amongst this revamped wide receiver group.

How long will Lemon be out for?

This hamstring injury has to be taken as day-to-day right now, since this isn't a long-term injury (per the Eagles). The injury will have to be taken practice-by-practice, as it remains unclear when Lemon will be back.

Every practice Lemon misses give Dontayvion Wicks another leg up on the WR2 role, which may be his to lose anyway at this point. Not having Lemon getting those reps affects his development, since DeVonta Smith is also sidelined with a hamstring injury as well.

This would have been an opportunity for Lemon to get some opportunities on the outside, but that won't come to fruition while he's out.

This is similar to Cooper DeJean's injury

DeJean had a hamstring strain prior to training camp in 2024, which was his rookie season. The injury set him back as he began camp on the NFI list. DeJean returned in mid-August but the Eagles took their time in his return, slowly building him up and getting him into football shape.

The Eagles eased DeJean as the season started, as DeJean played the firts four weeks. Those were mainly on special teams and little on defense.

After the bye week, DeJean started in the slot and didn't look back. He finished fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Perhaps this may the cours ethe Eagles take with Lemon.

The Eagles weren't concerned with DeJean's injury either, but slowly acclimated him thoughout camp and into the regular season.

Hamstring injuries are tricky, and patience is a virtue. With this injury, the Eagles can ease Lemon back in training camp. Wicks and Hollywood Brown can hold the fort as the WR2 and WR3 until Lemon is ready -- whether that's in Week 1 or month into the season.

Wide receiver is a hard position to learn in the league, and Lemon didn't have any "wow" plays early in camp. The timing and practice reps against Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Tariq Woolen are the biggest factors at play here -- as those reps will get Lemon ready against NFL cornerbacks when he sees game action.

Lemon just isn't getting that development he needs while on the sidelines. Unfair to think ihe's going to be an immediate contributor come Week 1.

The Eagles need Lemon to contribute this year, or this revamped wide receiver group will be an issue in 2026.