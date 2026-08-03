The new look wide receiving corps for the Eagles is a group that will constantly be watched and analyzed throughout training camp. The cast of new faces alongside DeVonta Smith feature first-round pick Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks, who the team traded for.

The duo opened up about working with QB1 and how the first three days of camp have gone so far (and Wicks is one of the early winners of camp) for an offense that is still learning the new lingo and responsibilities under first-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

Building chemistry day by day

It takes time, reps and constant conversation for quarterbacks and wide receivers to get on the same page. The Eagles have had just three days of training camp and understandably, the offense has had mixed results during their offensive sessions. There have been some positive plays, including a fantastic catch by Wicks on Thursday where he leaped between Jakorian Bennett and Cole Wisniewski making a one-handed grab.

"It just starts in camp. That starts in practice," Wicks said on building the chemistry. "When it happens in the game, it's already been done a thousand times in practice. Building that chemistry and trust, that's all it takes."

Wicks slightly has a leg up on the other wide receivers being familiar with Mannion during their days in Green Bay, although there are still adjustments the wideout has to make.

"I feel great. I've been around Sean a little bit with the Packers. It's just the cleaning up and getting up on the details. Learning new words but I'm a little familiar with the offense and what we got going."

Wicks added: "Getting into this offense is hard. It's hard to learn. There's just a lot of different details, assignment alignments you have to learn. It's not just going out there and running routes ... You have to know details that marry up with the QB that help him learn us and that help us learn him."

The Eagles traded a pair of late-round picks for Wicks and then signed a one-year $12.5 million extension showing that they believe he could be a good fit in this new offense.

Meanwhile for Lemon, the rookie took advantage of the down time between OTAs and training camp, working out with Hurts and many of the other wide receivers and tight ends on the team in Texas to continue to acclimate himself as a pro.

The 20th overall pick said that learning the playbook is the biggest adjustment since joining the Eagles but he's making sure he's doing all that's needed to build a rapport with his new quarterback.

"Just making sure I do my assignment and getting the extra reps in," the rookie said. "Just making sure we'll be on the same page so when we go out there and hit the field, we ain't thinking too much."

Lemon also mentioned how Hurts has been showing guidance and leadership.

"He's a cool guy, really. He just wants the best out of all of us. Me being a rookie, new to the team, him bringing me under his wing. I appreciate him for that, he don't have to do that at all. Him being a leader off the field, it's pretty cool to see."

Having the two wideouts get in sync with Hurts is crucial to this new-look offense getting in rhythm that is expected to feature a lot of details and timing. The Eagles will need the chemistry to continue to grow so instead of having just new faces in the wide receiver room, they'll have new, reliable weapons at the disposal of Hurts.