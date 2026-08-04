3 Winners, 3 Losers From Eagles First Padded Practice of Training Camp

The first padded practice of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books.

The bulk of training camp is going to be this week with six consecutive practices. There will be three straight to start the week, followed by a walkthrough, then two straight practices before a day off.

There will be a collection of winners and losers, just like there were from the first three practices (you can read about them here). Plenty of action occurred on Day 4 of training camp, enough for a deep run of observations (recap of practice here) and overreactions (can read about them here).

Here were the winners and losers of Day 4 of training camp:

Winners

Jalen Hurts: This was Hurts' best day of camp so far, and it was fitting it was the first padded practice. Hurts was sharp throughout the practice, the highlight beinga 40-yard completion to Elijah Moore and a touchdown run in red zone drills. Hurts has three touchdowns in the red zone so far (if you actually like to count practice stats). The connection with Dontayvion Wicks has been good and Hurts has been confident throwing the football. He had an interception on an underthrown ball, but Quinyon Mitchell deserves credit for being really good at cornerback.

Andy Dalton: The backup quarterback battle is one of the top battles of camp, and Dalton may have a slight edge over Tanner McKee. Dalton was crisp in throwing the football on Monday, having a good rapport with Johnny Wilson. While it's clear Dalton can still sling the football, he also seems to be processing the offense easier than McKee at this time. It's still early, but Dalton looked good in this practice.

Byron Young: Easy to forget Young us part of this defensive tackle rotation with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo. He was a good as the No. 4 defensive tackle last year and will be part of the rotation this season. He had a tackle for loss during red zone situation, which pinned the second team offense back. When the Eagles call on Young to make plays, he takes advantage of the opportunity.

Losers

Tanner McKee: This is more what Andy Dalton is doing than what McKee isn't doing. Dalton has fared better in practice than McKee thus far, and McKee has missed some opportunities on throws -- which inlcuded a missed throw that could have resulted in a big play Monday. Dalton hasn't seized the QB2 job, but McKee hasn't made any highlight plays to get ahead of Dalton yet. Dalton has the early edge here.

Makai Lemon: There is some reason to be concerned with Lemon's development right now. He missed most of OTAs and minicamp with a hamstring injury and didn't participate in team drilsl Monday -- and wasn't on the injury reprot. Something must have happed during individual drills, but this could be another injury-related setback for Lemon. The Eagles need Lemon on the field as much as they can this summer, even if he's not in the running for the WR2 job. He needs to get the timing down with Jalen Hurts if he's going to contribute come Week 1. Through four practices, Lemon has been okay. This issue could set him back a bit, even if it's not long term.

Fred Johnson: With no Lane Johnson available for teh second straight practice (personal), Fred Johnson was the first team right tackle. He fared better than he did on Saturday, but wa smoved at the end of practice for Markel Bell. The Eagles had Bell play with the firts team at right tackle, so a battle could be heating up here. The Eagles are giving bell a shot, something they may not have done if Johnson performed well last week.