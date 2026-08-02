Overreactions From Day 3 of Eagles Training Camp: Time For Markel Bell at RT?

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting close to putting on the full pads in training camp.

That day is coming next week, as the acclimation process is starting to hit its stride. As noted in John McMullen's training camp observations, the offense started to have it's first true test of the summer with red zone drills (read all of them from Day 3 here).

This was a day the defense won -- which should be expected -- as the offense is still a work in progress. Since the offense did struggle and the defense was outstanding, there are quite a few overreactions from the practice that are noticeable.

Which overreactions have merit and which are truly overreactions?

Markel Bell should be the RT when Lane Johnson is out

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Eagles didn't have Johnson for Saturday's practice, as he was out due to personal reasons. This was an opportunity for Fred Johnson to take the lead in the competition for the No. 3 tackle spot, as he started in right tackle in place of Lane Johnson.

Jalen Hurts saw a lot of pressure coming from the right side, as Jalyx Hunt dominated Johnson. hunt is a very good pass rusher (and only getting better), but Johnson appeared overmatched by Hunt.

If Johnson is out, can the Eagles relaly turn to Fred Johnson if he can't get his footwork down and hold off good pass rushers? This is an opportunity for the Eagles to try Bell at right tackle the next time Johnson is out.

Bell is getting cross trained at both tackle spots and the Eagles are easing him into right tackle, but why not have a trial by fire? Put Bell in against Hunt in trianing camp and see what he can do.

This was a good opportunity for the Eagles to try Bell there, especially since Johnson struggled at right tackle. Perhaps Bell gets the next chance to play right tackle when lane Johnson is out.

He should get that opportunity.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is a starting NFL linebacker

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Trotter Jr. earned the opportunity to start for Saturday's practice after Jihaad Campbell was excused for personal reasons (Campbell was getting his degree from Alabama). With the chance to start, Trotter Jr. dominated the practice.

He batted a pass in the flat to Saquon Barkley and consistently found his way to the football. In case that sounds familiar, this is the stuff Trotter Jr. was doing in minicamp. Trotter Jr. also had a defensive pass interference covering Makai Lemon in the end zone, but the call was controversial.

The Eagles have their starters in Campbell and Zack Baun, but Trotter Jr. has proven he deserves to start -- somewhere. While that starting opportunity may not come on the Eagles, Trotter Jr. is one play away from showcasing his talents on Sundays.

Already an excellent special teams player, Trotter Jr. is excellent insurance in case Baun or Campbell go down (and Campbell has an injury history). There will be a drop off to Trotter Jr. because of how good Baun and Campbell are, but Trotter Jr. is good in his own right.

He'll start on an NFL team at some point.

Eli Stowers slow start is a major concern

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Through three practices, Stowers has done little to stand out, He hasn't stood out at all, as he's been mainly invincible.

The same can be said of Makai Lemon, but the first-round pick is coming off a hamstring injury. What's Stowers' excuse?

Stowers is having trouble getting reps over Johnny Mundt in "12 personnel." Mundt is even getting looks in "11 personnel" over Stowers. Through three practices, Mundt is the TE2 while Stowers is still growing into the NFL.

Perhaps that changes when the pads come on. Maybe Stowers just isn't a practice player. Regardless what the issue is, it's too soon to tell what Stowers is at this stage of the game.

Stowers may be better once the pads come on, which enables him to use his body to get open. Perhaps physical practices will unleash him.

The Eagles better hope that's the case, or Stowers will essentially be a reshirt this year. That's not a bad thing, but they were hoping Stowers would contribute to this offense in his rookie season.

Again, we're just through three days of training camp.