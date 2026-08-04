PHILADELPHIA - A trio of Eagles’ extension-eligible players spoke to reporters after Monday’s training camp practice.

Both Nolan Smith and Tyler Steen took the conservative route when discussing their next potential contracts but the always introspective Moro Ojomo spent more time addressing his situation in the shadow of his fellow defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter cashing in this offseason.

Ojomo never specifically confirmed that the Eagles and his camp had engaged in formal contract talks. However, an NFL source confirmed to Eagles On SI there have been exploratory discussion about what the framework might be.

The Eagles would clearly prefer to extend the rising interior star with a team-friendly deal, but they can’t keep everyone. By betting on himself and having another strong season, Ojomo could command a Milton Williams-like stipend on the open market and price himself out of Philadelphia.

Ojomo explained his approach when asked about playing out the final year of his deal without a new agreement.

“The thought process is at the end of the day, kind of where my agent is leading me,” said Ojomo. “If there was an agreement right now, there would be an agreement, obviously.

“Everyone would know. So obviously, there is no agreement as of right now ... Jeff Simmons is with the agency (Athletes First). We’ve got a lot of really big talented players. So I really believe (David Mulugheta) can do his job at a high level. And I know if I’m trying to do his job for him, I’m going to become a worse player.”

The Eagles locked up Carter to a massive four-year extension the day before training camp began, and earlier extended Davis this offseason. Both are among the top six paid interior defensive players in the NFL.

In practicality, that will leave limited room for a third starter-level DT heading into free agency in 2027.

'Save Some Money For Him, Too'

Eagles DC Vic Fangio speaks with reporters on July 30, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has publicly advocated for general manager Howie Roseman to find a way to retain Ojomo, telling reporters he likes the young lineman and that Roseman needs to “save some money for him, too.”

Ojomo broke out in 2025 with career highs in snaps, tackles, and sacks while proving versatile enough to contribute across the defensive line.

“I’m always trying to be the best,” Ojomo said. “That’s always my mentality. We’ve got an extremely loaded room. Those guys know that I compete, and those guys know that I’m not backing down from anything.

“So the goal and the aim is always to be the best defensive tackle. That’s my mindset. I want to make more plays. I want to make more sacks, more TFLs. And I want to be the best in the room and the best in the league. And ultimately, if we all have that mindset, we’ll bring the best out of each other.”

The Eagles may only have one season left with Ojomo but it could be a special one with a sizable carrot dangling in front of the emerging star.