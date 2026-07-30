Vic Fangio Hints with Own Words on Future of Nolan Smith and Moro Ojomo With Eagles

Vic Fangio isn't one to mince words when asked about a player on his defense. A striaght shooter, if Fangio has asked about anyone on the Philadelphia Eagles -- he'll tell it like it is.

Which is why his words are pretty telling when he has asked about Moro Ojomo and Nolan Smith prior to training camp practice Thursday.

“I like him," Fangio said of Ojomo. "Howie has to save some money for him, too”

The Eagles obviously paid Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter this offseason, two contracts that are the highest paid amongst defensive tackles in the NFL. Carter is first and Davis is tied for fifth amongst average annual salaries for defensive tackles.

Fangio wants some room for Ojomo, but is there any at the position? With his plea to keep Ojomo around, that money may not be allocated towards Nolan Smith.

Fangio was asked about him too. The words weren't as endorsing.

"Just stay healthy," Fangio said. "Nolan's year last year was choppy because he had some injuries to deal with. He missed 6-or-7 weeks last year. But I'm very confident, I think he and Jalyx (Hunt) had great days yesterday."

If pressed between Ojomo and Smith, Fangio hinted who he'd prefer back of the two at the beginning of training camp. That opinion can change, but it's clear what Fangio prefers.

Paying Ojomo is going to be hard

Ojomo's future with the Eagles is basically set in stone. He won't be coming back, not with how much the Eagles are paying Carter and Davis.

Carter is the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. he makes an average of $38 million a year with his new deal. Davis makes $26 million annually, a total of $64 million between the two.

Ojomo could make north of $20 million with a big season. The Eagles believe in good business, and paying $84+ million annually to three defensive tackles isn't good business -- no matter how valuable the defensive tackle position has become.

Of course Fangio would want Ojomo back. Who wouldn't?

Ojomo is a product of the Eagles can't keep everyone. There still is a salary cap and the Eagles have their own salary cap set at certain positions. They may have reached it with defensive tackle.

Fangio needs to see more from Nolan Smith

Smith is under pressure this year, and can eliminate all off-field concerns with on-field performance. The Eagles don't trade for Jonathan Greenard if Smith became a premium pass rusher after three years.

The Eagles have hit on a lot of first-round picks since 2021. Smith isn't a home run pick, but he hasn't been bad either. When Smith is on the field, he's been good.

Smith hasn't been a difference maker like Carter, Davis, Quinyon Mitchell, or Cooper DeJean. Those are the players getting paid top dollars at their position.

Fangio needs to see more out of Smith than just a player in a rotation. Smith is competing with Jalyx Hunt for the starting job opposite of Jonathan Greenard, and has a slight edge because he plays the left side of the line (Hunt thrives on the right side).

The Eagles won't get to see Hunt on the left side much with Greenard out, which also favors Smith. If Smith can stay on the field, he has a good chance to get Fangio's approval to get paid.

Once the Eagles acquired Jaelan Phillips last November, Smith was in a rotation with Hunt but had a 16.9% pressure rate and 3.0 sacks. This wa sin eight games, but those numbers are solid for a full season.

If the pressure rate stays the same and the sack numbers go up, Smith may add himself to the "premium players" list on the Eagles defense. Smith isn't there quite yet.

This season is a big one for Smith and his future with the Eagles.