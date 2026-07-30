Eagles Have Determined Moro Ojomo Future With Jalen Carter Extension

Signing Jalen Carter was a massive deal for the Philadelphia Eagles.

This was a deal the Eagles had to get done. Carter is a premium player and a massive part of this core, part of a defense the Eagles are committed to keeping around with the massive contracts they are handing out.

Carter is a product of the Eagles drafting well. So is Moro Ojomo, who's future may be set with the Eagles organization.

The Eagles are giving Carter $38 million a year. They gave Jordan Davis a contract extension in March, at $26 million a year. That's two defensive tackles -- both former first-round pick -- the Eagles are handing an average of $64 million a season to over the next several years.

Philadelphia can't pay everyone, and Ojomo is a casualty of that.

Like Milton Williams before, Ojomo is set to make a lot of money in free agency after this season. This is the final year of Ojomo's rookie contract with the Eagles, and Ojomo's last in an Eagles uniform.

The Eagles have a salary cap after all, and the front office has their own salary camp at each position. They can't pay everyone, and Ojomo is a product of that.

Ojomo is set to have a big year

The breakout player of the Eagles season last year was Ojomo, who earned the opportunity to play after Williams departed in free agency. Ojomo was the No. 3 defensive tackle behind Carter and Davis and thrived, having 6.0 sacks, 49 pressures, 12 quarterback hits, and a pressure rate of 11.6%.

Ojomo was a dominant pass rusher on the interior, and his teammates saw it. There's no doubt he can do it again.

"Everybody knows the caliber player Mo is," Eagles defensiev tackle Jordan Davis said after practice Wednesday. "He’s really been making waves. I believe last season was his calling card and put a lot of people on notice that weren’t really paying attention to him before, but Mo is a leader.

"He’s a natural gifted leader and even in the DT room, there’s a lot of leaders. It’s not one clear cut, it’s not me, it’s not JC (Jalen Carter), it’s not just Mo, it’s everybody. When he takes control and puts his mind to something, he’s super technical, super competitive, and I love that about Mo.

"Even when it comes to something like golf, Mo is super technical, but that’s the type of person he is."

The Eagles have Ojomo for one more season. If he puts up similar numbers like last yera, Ojomo may make more than Williams come this time in 2027.

Why the Eagles can't pay Ojomo

The Eagles have so many draft picks they have to pay, and soon.

The biggest ones are Quinyon Micthell and Cooper DeJean, two players general manager Howie Roseman wants to keep in Philadelphia for a long time.

"I would say to our fans, if you're wearing a jersey with some of those guys with those names on the back," Roseman said. "We fully intend for those guys to be here on the long term."

Mitchell and DeJean have jerseys, and DeJean may be the most popular on the defensive side of the ball in Philadelphia. DeVonta Smith has a popular jersey, so that's three.

The Eagles will have to pay either Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith at some point. Unless the Jonathan Greenard deal blows up in their face, they will not pay both. There's a salary camp at pass rusher too.

Ojomo is a casualty to the Eagles having premium players across the board. They have their two at defensive tackle.

He'll just have to be a premium player somewhere else. At least the Eagles will get him for one more year.